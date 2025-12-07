NAIMOS Seizes Excavators in Eastern Region Anti-Galamsey Operation

National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat intensified Eastern Region operations on December 6, delivering decisive action against illegal mining networks along Birim and Ayensu river corridors.

The NAIMOS task force swept through Akwadum, Ayigbe Town, and Ankaase Osino in Abuakwa South and Fanteakwa districts from pre-dawn hours until late evening. Officers dismantled active sites and disabled heavy machinery used in destroying forest reserves and water sources. At Akwadum near the Birim River, five excavators were secured during the raid. Three excavators were loaded onto low-bed trucks and transported under armed escort to Accra, while two others were immobilized on site to prevent further use.

At Ayigbe Town near the fire service area, NAIMOS officers encountered another active illegal operation. Two excavators were rendered useless through removal of control boards and monitors. Officers confiscated diesel fuel and two industrial pumping machines feeding water into processing pits. Makeshift accommodation and processing shelters at the site were torn down and set ablaze, effectively eliminating rapid re-establishment chances.

The task force then advanced to Ankaase Osino in Fanteakwa District. A site caretaker identified as Awini Yahaya claimed the operation belonged to a person known as Victor with alleged affiliation to Extra Gold Mining Company Limited. However, no valid documents were produced to support this claim. NAIMOS officers seized a tributer identification card presented at the site, along with two pumping machines and an unregistered black Toyota Land Cruiser found within the concession.

The operation immediately brought mining activity in affected areas to a halt, sending operators fleeing into surrounding bushland. The mere presence of NAIMOS was sufficient to scatter illegal miners across both sites, with operators abandoning machines, tools, and makeshift shelters behind.

Earlier operations on December 4 and 5 saw NAIMOS teams working in Fanteakwa South District and the Atiwa Forest. At Bunso Sector E on December 4, officers found two Lonking excavators, a payloader, two pumping machines, fuel, and a motorbike left behind as operators fled. The machines were loaded onto three low-bed trucks for transport to Accra.

The December 5 operation in Atiwa Forest between Pimpong and Fante Ebuorho revealed large-scale destruction along Ayensu River banks. Officers found deep pits across several acres with channels cut to divert the river directly onto sites. The discovery of minors engaged in mining operations prompted emphasis on urgent community sensitization to prevent international sanctions similar to those once imposed on Ghana’s cocoa exports.

NAIMOS also conducted simultaneous operations in Western North Region on December 6 near the Bia River in Suaman Dadieso District. A 31-member task force working in Kwabena Lantey and Suibo zones uncovered a vast illegal concession where operators had concealed excavators in bush and removed control boards after receiving advance warning. Nine Chinese nationals were arrested at Dadieso.

Residents from communities near affected areas expressed gratitude for renewed crackdowns. Many reported already seeing improvements in water clarity where mining was halted, confirming environmental impact of task force work. The polluted rivers had threatened farms and water sources across affected regions.

NAIMOS was officially launched in June 2025 by Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah as a centralized, intelligence-led body coordinating all anti-galamsey operations nationwide. The Secretariat addresses longstanding challenges associated with fragmented responses to illegal mining. Prior to formal launch, NAIMOS recorded seizures of over 50 excavators, three bulldozers, generators, and other mining equipment across multiple regions.

As operations continue, NAIMOS has reaffirmed commitment to sustaining momentum until illegal mining networks are permanently dismantled from the Eastern Region and other affected areas nationwide.