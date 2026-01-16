NAIMOS Night Raid Nets Seven Suspects Including Minors on Ankobra River

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has intensified its enforcement campaign against illegal mining along the Ankobra River, carrying out a targeted night operation in the Amenfi Central District of the Western Region to curb activities that continue to undermine Ghana’s water security and local economic livelihoods.

The operation, conducted late Wednesday evening, January 14, at Ayiem Juabo, followed intelligence reports indicating ongoing illegal mining upstream of the Ankobra River, one of the country’s critical water bodies supporting agriculture, fishing, and industrial use in the Western Corridor. According to NAIMOS, officers moved in at about 8:30 p.m. to dismantle an illegal mining camp situated directly along the riverbank, where mining activities were reportedly contributing to severe water pollution.

Seven suspected illegal miners were arrested during the raid, including two minors, raising fresh concerns about child involvement in environmentally destructive economic activities. Among those apprehended were Numbor Kwasi Musah, aged 16, and Benja Nakura Abdul Wahid, aged 15, alongside Kombate Indabre, aged 20, Mawuli Boni, aged 29, Justice Mensah from Alavanyo, aged 40, Bright Kwasi Nkrumah, aged 35, and Kwabena Lambon, aged 30.

One suspect, Kombate Indabre, was found carrying a Ghanaian identification card bearing a different name, Kombate Damban, but denied ownership. Authorities say this discrepancy will form part of ongoing investigations into possible identity fraud or the use of false documents to evade previous enforcement actions. The presence of minors at the illegal mining site underscores persistent challenges around child labor in the galamsey sector, despite legal prohibitions and enforcement efforts.

In a statement following the operation, NAIMOS said the intervention was necessary to prevent further degradation of the river system. The Secretariat noted that the objective of this operation was to halt destructive activities and protect the water body from further pollution. The targeted timing of the night raid reflects intelligence led operational planning designed to catch miners during active operations when evidence of illegal activity is most apparent and escape routes are more difficult to navigate.

Officers retrieved and disabled several pieces of mining equipment at the site, including nine water pumping machines, mining trays and pans, mobile phones, and various charms believed to be used by the miners for spiritual protection or rituals. All makeshift structures at the camp were dismantled, and equipment on site was destroyed to prevent the immediate resumption of illegal mining activities once enforcement teams withdrew from the area.

The arrested suspects have since been handed over to the Ayiem Juabo Police Station to assist with investigations and prosecution, while the seized pumping machines have been transported to NAIMOS headquarters in Accra for safekeeping and further action in accordance with established procedures. The transportation of seized equipment to Accra rather than local storage facilities reflects concerns about security and preventing illegal miners from reclaiming equipment through theft or collusion with local actors.

Beyond enforcement, the Secretariat says it is shifting toward a more sustained operational model. NAIMOS has begun implementing plans to permanently deploy field officers to identified galamsey hotspots, a move aimed at reducing response times and strengthening intelligence led operations across affected districts. This forward deployment strategy marks a significant evolution from previous approaches that relied primarily on periodic raids launched from central bases.

The strategy is expected to increase the frequency of both daytime and nighttime interventions, particularly in areas where illegal mining poses direct risks to water bodies, farmlands, and downstream economic activities. The emphasis on nighttime operations specifically acknowledges that many illegal miners operate under cover of darkness to evade detection, necessitating round the clock enforcement capabilities to effectively disrupt these operations.

Illegal mining continues to pose significant economic costs to Ghana, affecting water treatment expenses, agricultural productivity, and investor confidence in mining governance. Authorities say sustained enforcement will be critical to safeguarding both environmental assets and long term economic stability. The Ankobrah River, one of Ghana’s most threatened water bodies, has been subjected to particularly intensive illegal mining activities that have severely degraded water quality and damaged riverine ecosystems.

The January 14 operation represents the latest in a series of aggressive NAIMOS interventions along the Ankobrah River system. Earlier in January, on January 2, 2026, a joint security operation involving NAIMOS and the Nzema East Blue Water Guards was launched to dismantle illegal mining activities in Abelebo and Akango within the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region. Upon the arrival of the taskforce, hundreds of illegal miners fled the area to evade arrest, with officials estimating that about 500 miners scattered across the river and into nearby bushes and villages.

The scale of that exodus reflected the extensive illegal mining network operating along the Ankobrah River section, demonstrating both the magnitude of the enforcement challenge and the organized nature of illegal mining operations that can mobilize hundreds of participants. The ability of illegal miners to rapidly disperse and evade capture highlights limitations of periodic enforcement raids and reinforces the rationale for permanent field deployments that NAIMOS is now implementing.

In October 2025, NAIMOS conducted a major riverine patrol covering approximately ten kilometers from Gwira Eshiam to Anyinase, uncovering massive illegal mining activities particularly at Cocoa Ase in Gwira Banso where miners were dredging the riverbed. During that October operation, the taskforce set ablaze over 100 makeshift shelters, destroyed seven chanfang machines, and seized an assortment of mining tools including 23 water pumping machines, gas cylinders, shovels, and even a DSTV (Digital Satellite Television) dish believed to have been used at the site.

The team also discovered during the October operation that the Kamei Stream, a key tributary of the Ankobrah River, had been blocked and diverted to support illegal mining operations. NAIMOS reopened the natural watercourse and destroyed more than 50 additional pumping machines found at a nearby repair workshop. The blocking and diversion of natural waterways represents one of the most destructive practices employed by illegal miners, permanently altering hydrological systems and causing downstream impacts that persist long after mining activities cease.

Also in October, NAIMOS recorded another major success in an intelligence led operation at Hiawa Koofrom in the Amenfi Central District that led to the arrest of three Chinese nationals, the seizure of a pump action gun with four cartridges, and the impoundment of two excavators used for destructive mining activities along the Ankobrah River. Acting swiftly on credible intelligence received from an informant who provided the Global Positioning System (GPS) location of the illegal mining site, the taskforce encountered both Chinese and Ghanaian illegal miners who had been alerted by local okada (motorcycle taxi) riders about the approaching taskforce.

Several suspects fled into the forest during that operation, but operatives managed to apprehend the three Chinese nationals. A Nissan Navara pickup truck was seized at the scene together with the pump action shotgun with four cartridges and mobile phones belonging to the arrested suspects. The presence of firearms at illegal mining sites raises security concerns and demonstrates that some operations involve organized criminal elements prepared to use violence to protect their activities.

Environmental experts have documented the catastrophic impact illegal mining has had on the Ankobrah River and surrounding ecosystems. The river, which historically provided drinking water, supported commercial and subsistence fishing, irrigated farmlands, and sustained diverse aquatic ecosystems, has experienced severe degradation due to sedimentation, heavy metal contamination, and destruction of riparian vegetation. Water quality has deteriorated to levels requiring expensive treatment processes for municipal supply, while fish populations have collapsed in heavily mined sections.

Agricultural communities downstream from illegal mining operations have reported crop failures and livestock health problems attributed to contaminated irrigation water and degraded soil quality from sediment deposits during flooding. The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has repeatedly cited illegal mining as a major driver of increased treatment costs, with turbidity levels in affected rivers sometimes exceeding treatment capacity and forcing temporary shutdowns of intake facilities.

President John Dramani Mahama has emphasized his administration’s commitment to combating illegal mining while balancing the livelihoods of small scale miners operating legally. The government established the Ghana Gold Board under Act 1140 in May 2025, requiring domestic gold purchases be settled in cedis before export, directing small scale mining output into formal channels while building foreign exchange reserves. The Board aims to provide legal miners with guaranteed markets and fair prices, reducing incentives to operate outside regulatory frameworks.

However, the coexistence of legitimate small scale mining with illegal galamsey operations creates enforcement challenges. Communities along the Ankobrah River include both licensed miners attempting to operate within regulations and illegal operators whose activities cause environmental destruction. Distinguishing between legal and illegal operations in the field can prove difficult, particularly when illegal miners claim to possess valid licenses or operate on the periphery of legitimate concessions.

Three High Court judges received assignments to specialized environmental courts expected to begin operations in early 2026, designed to handle increasing illegal mining, environmental degradation, and related cases. The establishment of these dedicated courts reflects recognition that standard judicial processes have proven inadequate to handle the volume and complexity of environmental cases arising from illegal mining. Specialized courts with judges trained in environmental law and technical expertise can potentially accelerate prosecutions and impose more appropriate remedies.

Environmental advocates argue that enforcement alone cannot solve the galamsey crisis without addressing root causes including poverty in mining communities, limited alternative livelihoods, and demand for gold that creates incentives for illegal operations. They contend that sustainable solutions require combining enforcement with community development, economic alternatives, and regulatory reforms that enable legitimate small scale mining to provide viable income for rural populations.

The presence of minors at the Ayiem Juabo illegal mining site reflects broader child labor challenges in Ghana’s artisanal and small scale mining sector. Despite legal prohibitions on employing children in hazardous occupations including mining, poverty and limited educational or economic opportunities drive families to involve children in income generating activities. Children working in mining face immediate dangers including accidents, exposure to mercury and other toxic substances, physical strain from heavy labor, and long term health consequences from environmental exposures.

International Labor Organization (ILO) Convention 182 on the Worst Forms of Child Labor, which Ghana has ratified, specifically identifies hazardous work in mining among activities from which children must be protected. Ghana’s Children’s Act 1998 prohibits engaging children in exploitative labor, night work, or hazardous employment. However, enforcement of child labor protections in remote mining areas proves challenging, particularly in informal sector activities like galamsey where operations are inherently illegal and occur outside regulatory oversight.

NAIMOS has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining constant pressure on illegal mining networks and protecting Ghana’s water bodies and forest reserves through continuous field presence and rapid response operations. The Secretariat emphasized that efforts are aimed at ensuring that rivers and natural habitats are safeguarded from galamsey activities that threaten both the environment and public health. Whether the shift toward permanent field deployments and intelligence led operations will prove more effective than previous periodic enforcement campaigns remains to be tested.

Critics of past anti galamsey efforts have noted that arrested suspects often face minimal consequences due to judicial backlogs, inadequate prosecutions, or corruption within the criminal justice system. Seized equipment sometimes disappears from police custody or is returned to operators through dubious legal processes. These implementation gaps undermine deterrence effects and allow illegal mining networks to reconstitute operations shortly after enforcement actions.

The transportation of seized equipment to NAIMOS headquarters in Accra rather than local police stations reflects awareness of these vulnerabilities and attempts to maintain stricter custody chains. Similarly, the planned deployment of permanent field officers aims to prevent the pattern where illegal miners simply wait for enforcement teams to withdraw before resuming operations. However, sustaining permanent deployments requires ongoing resource commitments including personnel, logistics, and security that may prove difficult to maintain across all affected areas.

The Ankobrah River basin covers approximately 8,500 square kilometers spanning parts of the Western, Ashanti, and Central Regions. The river provides critical water supplies for communities including Bogoso, Prestea, and Tarkwa, all of which are major mining centers. Ironically, the concentration of mining activity, both legal and illegal, in the Ankobrah watershed has created severe environmental degradation in the very areas most dependent on the river for water supply, agriculture, and economic activity.

Rehabilitation of degraded river sections will require not only stopping ongoing illegal mining but also undertaking expensive remediation including dredging accumulated sediments, stabilizing eroded banks, removing contaminated materials, and potentially treating heavy metal pollution. The costs of such rehabilitation, combined with foregone agricultural and fishing productivity and increased water treatment expenses, substantially exceed revenues that illegal miners generate, even when broader economic multiplier effects are considered.

As NAIMOS intensifies enforcement along the Ankobrah River and other threatened water bodies, the fundamental question remains whether Ghana can develop an economically and politically sustainable approach to artisanal and small scale gold mining that provides livelihoods for rural populations without destroying environmental resources upon which far larger populations depend. The current trajectory of aggressive enforcement without equally robust development of legal small scale mining alternatives risks creating perpetual conflict without resolving underlying dynamics driving illegal mining.