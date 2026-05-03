NAIMOS Dismantles Multinational Galamsey Syndicate in Ashanti Region

Story By: Nii Okpoti Odamtten & Muhammad Faisal Mustapha

In a decisive and expertly coordinated enforcement operation, Ghana’s National Anti Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has delivered a significant blow to organised illegal mining networks, dismantling a sophisticated multinational syndicate operating across Ntabanu and Nyameadom in the Ahafo Ano South West District.

The operation, executed on Saturday, May 2, resulted in the arrest of seven suspects three Chinese nationals and four Ghanaians alongside the seizure of multiple high value assets, including four pickup vehicles, an excavator, and a tricycle.

At the heart of this success lies the strategic leadership and unwavering resolve of the Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, whose renewed policy direction continues to strengthen Ghana’s fight against illegal mining. Working in close operational synergy with him is Colonel Dominic Buah, Director of Operations at NAIMOS, whose tactical precision and field command have become instrumental in translating policy into decisive action.

What began as a routine patrol within the Mankraso operational corridor rapidly escalated into a high stakes pursuit when NAIMOS operatives intercepted a brown Zonda pickup speeding away from an active galamsey site at Ntabanu.

The driver, later identified as 43 year old Chinese national Su Zhoxiang, was attempting to evade capture following the rapid spread of intelligence regarding the taskforce’s presence. Across the mining enclave, operators scrambled to halt activities and conceal heavy machinery.

In a swift tactical manoeuvre, operatives cut off escape routes and secured the arrest without resistance.

Moments later, at nearby Nyameadom, a second arm of the syndicate comprising two Chinese nationals and four Ghanaian collaborators attempted to flee in a three vehicle convoy.

Taskforce units executed a clean interception, blocking the convoy and arresting all six suspects without incident. The suspects had abandoned an excavator at the site, evidence of the hurried retreat triggered by the taskforce’s advance.

The individuals arrested include Wei Renguang (54), Tan Shishian (50), alongside Ghanaian operators Kumi Richard (34), Justice Nkrumah (37), Emmanuel Nyeri (25), and Francis Mintah (23).

The operation uncovered not just criminal activity, but stark environmental destruction.

Large expanses of farmland had been ravaged, while the once pristine River Mankran previously a vital water source for surrounding communities now bears the scars of pollution from unregulated mining.

The scale of damage underscores the urgency and importance of sustained enforcement.

A comprehensive sweep of the operational zone yielded substantial recoveries:

* Four vehicles: Zonda pickup, Nissan Navara, Nissan Oting, Toyota Hilux

* One excavator (abandoned at site)

* One tricycle (Aboboyaa)

* Cash amounting to GHS 2,750

* Assorted and expired non citizen identification cards

The seized equipment has been secured, with the excavator transferred to NAIMOS’ logistics holding facility in Kumasi.

The four Ghanaian suspects have been handed over to the Mankraso District Police for investigation and prosecution. The three Chinese nationals are currently undergoing further processing at NAIMOS headquarters, pending transfer to the Ghana Immigration Service for immigration related action.

This operation stands as a testament to a renewed era of enforcement under Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, whose leadership has injected urgency, discipline, and accountability into Ghana’s natural resource governance.

Colonel Dominic Buah’s operational command continues to ensure that NAIMOS is not merely reactive but strategically proactive, intelligence driven, and uncompromising.

“We are dismantling not just illegal sites, but entire criminal ecosystems that threaten Ghana’s future,” a senior NAIMOS official stated.

“Under the leadership of Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, this fight is no longer symbolic it is decisive, relentless, and results-driven.”

The Ntabanu Nyameadom operation reinforces a troubling but well documented pattern: the deep involvement of foreign nationals in financing and executing illegal mining operations in Ghana, despite clear legal prohibitions.

Yet, it also sends an unmistakable signal.

“No individual or syndicate foreign or local will be allowed to plunder Ghana’s mineral wealth,” Colonel Dominic Buah affirmed.

“We will pursue every network, dismantle every operation, and restore every degraded landscape.”