NAIMOS Cracks Down on Illegal Mining in Eastern Region, Arrests 36 Suspects

In a major operation against illegal mining activities, the National Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (NAIMOS) has arrested 32 Nigerians and 4 Ghanaians during a dawn raid in Osino, Fanteakwa South District.

The operation, described by authorities as a massive and coordinated strike, targeted galamseyers who were engaging in illegal small-scale mining activities, posing significant environmental and social risks to the region. NAIMOS officials said the arrests are part of the government’s ongoing efforts to curb illegal mining and restore order in the affected communities.

Authorities confirmed that the suspects will face legal action, as investigations continue into their operations. NAIMOS has also warned that such illegal activities will not be tolerated, and similar enforcement actions will be conducted across the country to protect natural resources and ensure compliance with mining laws.

Residents in the area have welcomed the operation, citing concerns over environmental degradation and the disruption of local livelihoods caused by unregulated mining activities.