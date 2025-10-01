NAFDAC Bans 101 Pharmaceutical Products Across Nigeria

Nigeria’s drug regulatory authority has taken sweeping action against pharmaceutical products, announcing the immediate ban of 101 medications that will no longer be permitted in the country’s healthcare system.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) disclosed the comprehensive prohibition on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, through a statement posted on its official X platform. The banned items now face complete restrictions on manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, advertisement, sale, and use throughout Nigeria.

The agency directed Nigerians to its website for the complete list, which spans multiple categories of medicines and health products. Among the affected items are antimalarial medications including various artemether/lumefantrine and artesunate amodiaquine formulations, with products like ASAQ (Artesunate Amodiaquine Winthrop) Tablets now prohibited from the market.

Cardiovascular medicines haven’t escaped the regulatory axe either. The list includes products containing valsartan and amlodipine, such as Aprovasc tablets and various amlodipine formulations—medications commonly prescribed for high blood pressure and heart conditions.

Diabetes patients will also notice changes, as the ban encompasses widely-used drugs including Januvia, Janumet, and Amaryl tablets. Other medications facing prohibition include Abacavir tablets, Combination 3 Tablets, insulin and growth-hormone injectables like Norditropin, inhalers, and eye drops.

The affected products come from several prominent pharmaceutical companies operating in Nigeria, including Sanofi Aventis Nigeria Ltd, Novartis Nigeria Limited, Bayer East Africa Limited, Healthline Limited, and Fensyl MHP Consulting Ltd, among numerous others.

NAFDAC explained the distinctions behind its actions. A withdrawal occurs when manufacturers themselves request discontinuation of their Certificate of Registration. Suspension happens when registration conditions are no longer met, leaving the agency’s final determination pending. Cancellation represents the most severe action—when NAFDAC formally revokes a product’s registration license.

This massive regulatory intervention comes as part of Nigeria’s intensifying battle against counterfeit and substandard medical products. The stakes couldn’t be higher: substandard and falsified medicines pose critical public health risks that compromise healthcare systems and threaten life-saving treatments.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has previously estimated that one in every ten medicines in low- and middle-income countries fails quality control tests—a sobering statistic that underscores the problem’s severity. For patients relying on these medications, the consequences can range from ineffective treatment to potentially fatal outcomes.

NAFDAC’s aggressive stance follows recent enforcement successes. Just weeks ago, the agency seized counterfeit malaria drugs worth ₦1.2 billion during a raid in Lagos. Operatives intercepted 277 cartons of fake Malamal Forte antimalarial drugs in a warehouse in the Ilasa-Oshodi area, concealed in cartons mislabeled as Diclofenac Potassium 50mg.

The counterfeit drugs had been illegally imported from China, disguised as spare parts a tactic that highlights the sophisticated methods employed by those trafficking in fake medications. The agency also shut down Shine Shine Skincare, an illegal cosmetic factory operating without proper safety protocols.

Earlier in 2025, NAFDAC intercepted counterfeit antimalarial drugs valued at over ₦3 billion at Onne Port in Rivers State, traced to a syndicate operating across West Africa. These seizures reveal the scale of the fake medicine trade threatening Nigerian healthcare.

The timing of the ban is particularly significant. Just days before the announcement, NAFDAC sought collaboration from pharmacists nationwide to help tackle the proliferation of substandard and falsified medicines. The agency recognizes that effective enforcement requires cooperation across the entire pharmaceutical supply chain.

For healthcare providers and patients, this ban presents immediate challenges. Doctors will need to identify alternative treatments for patients currently taking the banned medications. Pharmacies must remove these products from their shelves immediately to avoid regulatory penalties.

NAFDAC’s action also sends a clear message to pharmaceutical companies: maintaining registration requires ongoing compliance with safety and quality standards. Companies whose products appear on the banned list face reputational damage alongside the financial impact of losing market access.

The agency’s enforcement efforts reflect growing recognition that Nigeria’s pharmaceutical market requires constant vigilance. Counterfeit medicines don’t just waste money—they kill people. When patients take fake antimalarial drugs during a bout of malaria, for instance, they might think they’re being treated while the disease progresses unchecked.

As NAFDAC continues its crackdown, the pharmaceutical industry faces increased scrutiny. Companies must ensure their products meet strict quality standards, while importers and distributors need robust systems to verify authenticity throughout the supply chain.

For ordinary Nigerians, the message is clear: only purchase medications from licensed pharmacies and verify that products carry proper NAFDAC registration numbers. The agency maintains an online verification system where consumers can check whether medications are legitimately registered.

This latest ban represents a significant step in protecting Nigerian healthcare consumers, but the fight against fake and substandard medicines continues. With syndicates operating across borders and sophisticated concealment methods in use, NAFDAC’s vigilance remains essential to ensuring that medicines in Nigerian pharmacies are safe, effective, and genuine.