NAFCO Plans Warehouse Depots to Shield Ashanti Farmers from Post-Harvest Losses

The National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) is pushing to expand and rehabilitate storage facilities across the country, with plans to designate select warehouses as dedicated farm-gate depots where licensed buyers will purchase produce directly from farmers.

Chief Executive Officer George Abradu-Otoo made the disclosure during a multi-region inspection tour that took him through senior high schools, warehouses, and agricultural facilities in the Eastern, Ashanti, Bono, and Bono East regions this week.

In the Ashanti Region, Abradu-Otoo visited Prempeh College, where the headmaster, Very Rev. Lewis Asare, confirmed the school had adequate food stocks for its 4,256 students. He also inspected NAFCO’s grain storage warehouse at Duase and assessed silos and warehouses belonging to the defunct Ghana Food Distribution Corporation (GFDC) at Sekyedumase and Ejura. At Ejura, he held discussions with chiefs and elders on plans to revamp the Ejura Farms facilities.

Speaking on the storage expansion strategy, Abradu-Otoo said licensed buying companies would be deployed to farm gates to purchase produce directly, removing the burden on farmers to transport goods to distant markets.

“We do not expect farmers to carry their produce to the major cities in search of market. The licensed buying companies will come to the farm gates to buy their produce,” he said. “The most important thing is that we protect the Ghanaian farmer. They must not be cheated.”

He added that farmers would be involved in setting minimum guaranteed prices for various commodities.

On school food supplies, Abradu-Otoo said NAFCO holds adequate stocks for distribution to public institutions but acknowledged that storage infrastructure at schools remains a constraint the company is actively working to resolve.

Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene, who received the NAFCO delegation in Kumasi, commended the company’s role in the National Food Reserve programme but urged it to do more for rice farmers and millers still struggling to find buyers.

The inspection tour follows sustained government efforts to address post-harvest losses, which cost Ghana an estimated $1.9 billion annually according to NAFCO’s own figures. The 2026 national budget allocated an additional GH¢200 million to NAFCO for purchasing and storing food produced by Ghanaian farmers.