NADMO Warns of Fire Disaster Risk at Kejetia Market

The National Disaster Management Organisation has raised alarm over critical fire safety deficiencies at Kejetia Market in Kumasi, warning that many fire extinguishers and hydrants remain blocked or nonfunctional six years after the facility was declared safe for operations.

The disturbing findings emerged during an inspection conducted by the Ashanti Regional Taskforce of NADMO in October 2025, revealing that West Africa’s largest market faces significant fire risks despite assurances given when it opened. The inspection comes amid recurring fire incidents that have plagued the massive commercial complex since it began operations, raising questions about maintenance protocols and safety enforcement.

NADMO originally certified the Kejetia Central Market Project as safe to commence operations in January 2019, providing what market authorities and traders took as confirmation that adequate safety measures had been installed. However, the recent inspection paints a troubling picture of how those systems have deteriorated or been compromised in the intervening years.

The taskforce discovered that numerous fire extinguishers installed throughout the market no longer function properly, while hydrants intended to provide water for firefighting efforts have been blocked by merchandise, structures, or accumulated debris. These obstructions would severely hamper emergency response efforts if a major fire outbreak occurred, potentially leading to catastrophic losses of life and property.

Kejetia Market has experienced multiple fire incidents since opening, including outbreaks in January 2025 and February 2025 that destroyed several shops. Each incident has highlighted vulnerabilities in the market’s fire safety infrastructure and raised concerns about whether adequate measures exist to prevent or contain blazes in the densely packed commercial environment.

The market complex, which houses thousands of traders and attracts tens of thousands of shoppers daily, represents one of Ghana’s most important commercial centers. Its size and the density of goods stored within make it particularly vulnerable to fire outbreaks. The potential for a major disaster increases significantly when fire safety equipment fails to function as designed.

NADMO’s warning carries particular weight given the organization’s mandate to coordinate disaster prevention and response across Ghana. The taskforce inspection suggests that routine maintenance and safety checks may not have occurred regularly since the market opened, allowing critical equipment to fall into disrepair without prompt remediation.

Market fires have become an increasingly urgent concern across Ghana in recent years. The country has witnessed a troubling surge in market fires, with devastating incidents at facilities like Accra’s Kantamanto Market causing massive economic losses and displacing thousands of traders. Each major outbreak reinforces the importance of maintaining functional fire safety systems.

In January 2025, swift response from the Ghana National Fire Service averted a potential disaster at Kejetia Market, demonstrating how quickly situations can escalate and how crucial functional fire safety equipment becomes during emergencies. However, relying solely on fire service response rather than maintaining on-site safety systems represents a dangerous approach.

The blocked hydrants pose particularly serious problems. During fire emergencies, firefighters depend on readily accessible water sources to combat flames before they spread uncontrollably. When hydrants are blocked by goods or structures, precious minutes are lost as crews struggle to access water or must rely entirely on what their tenders carry. In large fires, that delay can mean the difference between containment and catastrophe.

Fire extinguishers throughout the market provide the first line of defense when small fires break out. Traders who notice flames can immediately use nearby extinguishers to suppress fires before they grow dangerous. However, when these devices are nonfunctional due to age, improper maintenance, or damage, that crucial first response capability disappears, allowing small fires to escalate into major incidents.

In January 2025, Kejetia Market management implemented a 7pm closing time specifically to enhance fire safety, recognizing that nighttime operations increased fire risks. While such administrative measures help, they cannot substitute for maintaining functional physical safety equipment throughout the facility.

Previous fire investigations at Kejetia have identified various causes including electrical faults, cooking in shops, and improper storage of flammable materials. In March 2023, a major fire was traced to a trader cooking inside her shop with a gas cylinder that caught fire and spread to a nearby chemical shop. These incidents demonstrate how quickly fires can start and spread in the market environment.

The NADMO taskforce’s findings also raise questions about accountability and oversight. Who bears responsibility for maintaining fire safety equipment at Kejetia? Are regular inspections conducted, and if so, why weren’t these deficiencies identified and corrected earlier? These questions demand clear answers to prevent future disasters.

Market management and the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly face pressure to immediately address the identified safety gaps. The cost of replacing nonfunctional fire extinguishers and clearing blocked hydrants represents a tiny fraction of potential losses if a major fire destroys significant portions of the market. Economic logic alone demands prompt action.

Beyond economic considerations, human lives depend on functional fire safety systems. Markets operate during peak hours with thousands of people packed into relatively confined spaces. A major fire outbreak with blocked hydrants and nonfunctional extinguishers could quickly turn deadly, particularly if panic ensues and evacuation routes become compromised.

The situation at Kejetia mirrors broader challenges facing Ghana’s markets and commercial centers. Rapid development often prioritizes getting facilities operational over maintaining long-term safety standards. Initial safety certifications provide false comfort if nobody ensures that systems remain functional through regular maintenance and enforcement.

NADMO’s public warning serves as a call to action for all stakeholders. Traders must avoid blocking hydrants with merchandise, market management must establish rigorous maintenance schedules for fire safety equipment, and regulatory authorities must conduct regular inspections with real consequences for violations. Collective commitment to safety standards offers the only path to preventing disasters.

The international community has developed clear standards for market fire safety based on lessons learned from tragedies worldwide. Ghana’s markets need not reinvent solutions but rather must commit to implementing and maintaining proven systems. The technology and knowledge exist; what’s required is sustained will to prioritize safety even when it seems inconvenient or expensive.

For Kejetia’s thousands of traders who depend on the market for their livelihoods, NADMO’s warning should prompt serious reflection. While blocked hydrants might create temporary convenience for displaying extra goods, the trade-off in increased fire risk threatens everything they’ve worked to build. Short-term convenience cannot justify long-term catastrophic risk.

As Ghana’s economy continues developing and markets expand, the Kejetia situation offers important lessons. New facilities must include robust fire safety systems, but perhaps more importantly, mechanisms must ensure those systems receive proper maintenance throughout the building’s operational life. Safety cannot be a one-time consideration during construction but requires ongoing commitment.

The coming weeks will reveal whether NADMO’s warning prompts meaningful action or becomes another ignored alert in a series of unheeded warnings. For the sake of lives and livelihoods depending on Kejetia Market, stakeholders must choose the path of immediate remediation over dangerous complacency.