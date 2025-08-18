NADMO Urges Farmers to Harvest Crops as Floods Threaten North East

Ghana’s disaster response agency has issued an urgent alert to farmers in the flood-prone North East Region, advising immediate harvesting of mature crops ahead of forecasted heavy rains and thunderstorms.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) warned that delaying harvests risks significant damage to farmlands and livelihoods, citing recurring floods that have devastated infrastructure and properties in recent years.

Alhaji Tahiru Rafiu, North East Regional Director of NADMO, specifically urged maize farmers to break from traditional practices. “Our culture up North is to wait for crops to dry on the field before harvesting. But once your maize is mature, please harvest and dry it at home,” he emphasized. His advice targets farmers along riverbanks who face the highest flood risk.

Rafiu stressed that flooding “doesn’t knock” and can strike without warning. He called for vigilant monitoring of fields, adding, “They should harvest as soon as possible to avert whatever calamity may befall them.” The proactive measure aims to safeguard both seasonal incomes and regional food security.

NADMO’s alert follows weather predictions indicating intense rainfall patterns capable of triggering sudden inundation. The agency has ramped up community advisories, mobilizing local coordinators to amplify the message.

For subsistence farmers already grappling with climate volatility, the warning underscores a brutal reality: adapt swiftly or face ruin. As skies darken over the region’s breadbasket, the race to salvage this season’s yield has begun.