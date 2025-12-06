NADMO Staff Go 11 Months Without Pay Despite Working

Some employees at the National Disaster Management Organisation have not received salaries for 11 months despite continuing to report for duty, the agency’s Head of Communications disclosed on Thursday, exposing renewed payroll challenges at the disaster response institution.

Harrison Kojo Abbah revealed the salary crisis during an appearance on Ghanakoma morning show on Akoma 87.9 FM in Kumasi on December 4. According to 3News, affected staff members have worked without compensation since January 2024 while carrying out their disaster management responsibilities across the country. The Communications Head did not specify how many employees face the salary delays or which categories of staff are affected.

The revelation marks the latest chapter in a recurring pattern of salary payment failures that has plagued NADMO for over a decade. Historical records show the organization has repeatedly struggled to compensate employees promptly, with staff protests and demonstrations occurring in 2015, 2016 and 2017 over similar arrears stretching up to three years in some cases.

NADMO Director General Maj. Rtd. Dr. Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon acknowledged broader human resource challenges facing the organization during a TV3 interview in April 2024. He revealed that NADMO operates without formal documentation outlining conditions of service for employees. The absence of clear employment terms has contributed to significant staff attrition, with many departing due to poor salary structures and lack of career advancement opportunities.

The current salary crisis emerges despite NADMO’s critical role in national disaster response operations. The organization coordinates emergency responses to flooding, fires, windstorms and other disasters affecting communities nationwide. During 2024, NADMO has responded to multiple emergencies including the Adum Market fire in Kumasi, where the agency provided assistance to 1,500 vulnerable victims.

Payroll management difficulties at NADMO have generated scrutiny from Ghana’s Auditor General over the years. A 2021 audit report revealed the organization had overpaid some staff GH₵492,143.88 due to inappropriate rank placements and hiring individuals without required qualifications. The same report documented that five separated employees in the Ashanti regional office received unearned salaries totaling GH₵99,764.41 after leaving their positions.

The Controller and Accountant General’s Department has historically struggled to maintain accurate NADMO payroll records. During the 2015 picketing at the Finance Ministry, affected workers complained their staff identification numbers had been blocked in the payment system, preventing salary disbursements even after clearance. Workers at that time described going 31 months without compensation while maintaining family responsibilities and financial obligations.

Financial constraints limit NADMO’s operational capacity beyond salary payments. Director General Kuyon stated in April that the organization’s current budget allocation of approximately GH₵10 million for goods and services proves insufficient for sustainable operations. He inherited empty warehouses upon assuming office, severely restricting the authority’s ability to provide relief items during disaster responses.

The lack of formal conditions of service documentation compounds salary payment difficulties. Without clear employment terms, disputes arise over appropriate compensation levels, promotion pathways and benefit entitlements. This institutional weakness creates ambiguity that complicates payroll administration and contributes to staff dissatisfaction.

Previous salary arrears crises at NADMO resulted in Finance Ministry interventions. In 2015, the Chief Director promised payment within one month after workers picketed. However, subsequent years saw recurring arrears accumulate again, suggesting systemic problems beyond temporary cash flow constraints.

The organization employs disaster control officers at various ranks from entry level positions requiring secondary education certificates to senior positions requiring master’s degrees and professional certifications. Salary scales vary according to rank and qualifications, but published career guides suggest monthly compensation ranges from approximately GH₵2,000 for entry positions to higher amounts for senior officers.

Staff working without pay for nearly a year face severe personal hardships. Employees must cover living expenses, rent, utilities and family responsibilities without income. Many have accumulated debts to banks and financial institutions while awaiting salary payments. The situation creates particular difficulties for personnel posted away from their home regions who lack local support networks.

NADMO operates through regional and district offices coordinating disaster preparedness, response and recovery activities. The organization trains community volunteers, maintains emergency supplies, conducts disaster risk assessments and coordinates with other agencies including the Ghana Armed Forces, Police Service, Fire Service and Health Service during emergency responses.

The current administration has not yet announced measures to address the salary arrears. With 11 months of unpaid compensation accumulated, affected employees face mounting financial pressures. Resolution requires coordinated action between NADMO management, the Controller and Accountant General’s Department, and the Ministry of Finance to identify funding sources and correct payroll system failures preventing timely disbursements.

The salary crisis undermines staff morale and threatens NADMO’s operational effectiveness at a time when climate change increases disaster frequency and intensity across Ghana. Flooding, windstorms and other weather related emergencies require rapid coordinated responses that depend on motivated, well supported personnel. Prolonged salary delays compromise the organization’s capacity to fulfill its critical public safety mandate.