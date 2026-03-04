NADMO Deputy Director Warns Afenyo-Markin to Stop Attacking Mahama

A senior government appointee has issued a pointed public warning to Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, telling the New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislator to cease his attacks on President John Mahama or face an organised response from within the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Hajia Charity Asoema, Deputy Director General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Stores and a former Upper East Regional Women’s Organiser for the NDC, made the remarks in an interview on TV XYZ, saying Afenyo-Markin had been unfair in his public commentary on the administration and should redirect his energy to his parliamentary duties.

“Afenyo-Markin should stop criticising President Mahama and focus on his duties. When they were in power, they did nothing for us. The National Cathedral project is still at the same place and their chaotic behaviour must stop,” she said.

Hajia Charity then invoked the NDC’s political history to underscore her warning in terms that drew immediate attention. “We in the NDC were birthed through blood, we are the definition of chaos, so if they want chaos, we are experts. They learned those tactics from us,” she said, while cautioning the opposition to desist from what she described as persistent attacks on the government.

The remarks were directed specifically at Afenyo-Markin’s recent public interventions on the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC). The Effutu Member of Parliament (MP) raised concerns about an outstanding GH¢13.6 million electricity debt owed by the state broadcaster and separately donated computers and other equipment to the institution. Hajia Charity argued that the donation, offered now, was a tacit admission that the broadcaster had been neglected during the NPP’s tenure in office. “Such support could have been provided during the previous administration rather than being used now in a way that suggests the institution is struggling under the current government,” she said.

The GBC dispute had already generated a sharp response from Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Sam Nartey George, who publicly accused Afenyo-Markin of addressing the matter without adequate knowledge and characterised his stance as “uninformed.” Hajia Charity’s intervention represents a second front opening on the same controversy, this time from outside Parliament.

Afenyo-Markin has been among the most vocal opposition voices since the NDC assumed power in January 2025, questioning the administration’s progress one year into office and challenging the government to point to concrete development projects or the settlement of debts owed to contractors. He has not publicly responded to Hajia Charity’s warning as of the time of publication.