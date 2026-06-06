NADMO Deploys Teams as Saturated Ground Raises Flood Risk

Ghana’s National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) reported no distress calls following June 6 rainfall across parts of the country but placed field teams on full alert as the risk of flash floods grows across Greater Accra.

Richard Amo Yartey, Director of the NADMO Inspectorate Unit, told The KeyPoints on June 6 that morning rains had not triggered emergency calls but warned that sustained rainfall over two to three days would saturate the ground and make flash floods likely. Teams had already deployed across flood-prone communities to assess developing conditions, he said.

Rainfall intensity varied across locations on June 6, with some areas receiving light drizzle and others recording heavier downpours. Yartey cited coordination with the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet), which has forecast continued rainfall through June and July. He acknowledged that climate variability has made precise predictions unreliable, with heavy rain arriving at times when none is forecast.

Responding to images and footage of flooding at Lakeside, Yartey attributed recurring urban floods to blocked drainage systems, construction on waterways, and the loss of wetland areas that once absorbed excess runoff. Waste dumped into drains, he said, compounds the damage every rainy season.

The June 6 alert comes as Greater Accra is still managing the aftermath of the Weija Dam spillage. Ghana Water Limited opened all spill gates on May 27, 2026, after water levels exceeded the 48-foot maximum safe operating threshold, flooding communities including Tetegu, Ashbread, Kinshasha, and White Cross in the Ga South Municipality. Four days later, NADMO and Zoomlion Ghana Limited launched a 12-week nationwide “No Do No Do” awareness campaign targeting the drain-dumping behaviour Yartey identified as a persistent cause of urban flooding.

Yartey drew a clear accountability line between flood response and flood prevention. “Development control rests with the assemblies,” he said, adding that NADMO enters only once a disaster is declared. He called for stronger inter-agency collaboration to enforce building regulations and clear drainage channels before the next downpour.

GMet’s 2026 Major Rainy Season Forecast, released in February 2026, projected above-normal rainfall for Accra, Tema, and several East Coast communities through the June and July peak period. Residents in flood-prone areas can reach NADMO through the national emergency line at 112.