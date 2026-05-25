Nadia Buari Mourns Beverly Afaglo With Emotional Tribute

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has paid an emotional tribute to the late Beverly Afaglo, using her social media platform to reflect on the fragility of life and the need to show kindness to others before the opportunity passes.

In her tribute, Nadia described the particular pain of sudden loss and the disorientation it leaves behind. “One day someone is laughing with you, and the next moment they are gone,” she wrote, capturing the abruptness of a loss that has moved Ghana’s entertainment community deeply.

She also addressed what she described as the reality of hidden personal struggles, noting that many people endure serious private pain behind smiles, silence, and outward composure. She said most people never fully know what those closest to them are carrying inside, and used that observation to call on others to offer genuine care and patience rather than waiting for tragedy to prompt reflection.

Nadia said even a simple message or an act of checking in on someone could carry more weight than people typically imagine, pointing out that some individuals expend their last reserves of strength simply to show up for others each day. She encouraged her followers to treat every ordinary day as a gift and to resist the habit of deferring love and attention.

She described Beverly Afaglo as someone who fought quietly and bravely through life and closed her tribute with a personal message of farewell. “Rest in peace, Beverly,” she wrote. “You deserved more laughter, more happy moments and more time.”

The tribute was among the outpouring of remembrance from Ghana’s creative and entertainment community following the news of Beverly Afaglo’s passing.