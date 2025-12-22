NACOC to intensify drug surveillance at public events nationwide

Ghana’s Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) will conduct heightened operations at nightclubs, entertainment venues, and public events across the country throughout the festive season to combat drug abuse and trafficking.

The initiative targets periods of increased social activity when drug abuse risks typically escalate. NACOC aims to safeguard public health and security through targeted enforcement combined with education efforts at large gatherings.

Operations will focus on detecting and preventing the sale and use of illicit substances at venues and events. The Commission plans to work alongside other law enforcement and regulatory agencies where necessary to ensure compliance with national narcotics laws.

NACOC Acting Director of Public Affairs and International Relations Francis Opoku Amoah said the Commission “is committed to safeguarding public health, safety, and security” during this high-risk period.

Venue owners, managers, and event organisers are being urged to cooperate with authorized officers and implement proactive measures to keep their premises drug-free. The Commission has called on the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities related to drug use or trafficking.

The agency assured that all operations will be conducted professionally with full respect for human rights while maintaining firm enforcement against narcotic-related offences. Patrons and operators will also receive education on the dangers of drug abuse during the operations.

The festive season in Ghana typically sees increased attendance at entertainment venues, making it a critical period for drug enforcement agencies. NACOC emphasized that collaborative efforts between authorities, venue operators, and the public are essential to ensuring a safe and healthy celebration period.

Members of the public can report drug-related activities through NACOC’s hotline at 0800307307.