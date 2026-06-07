NACOC pushes drug tests for all public jobs

Lawyer Alexander Twum-Barimah, a deputy boss at Ghana’s Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), wants mandatory drug testing built into public sector recruitment as a tool against rising substance abuse.

Speaking on Asempa FM, the Deputy Director General argued that screening should be a routine requirement for anyone seeking work in government agencies and public institutions, not a check reserved for a few sectors. “We test police and soldier recruits for drugs,” he said, pointing to the security services as the model to copy.

He maintained that confining the practice to the security agencies is too narrow and pressed for a national policy spanning all jobs, a stance he has extended elsewhere to private employers. Twum-Barimah framed drug abuse as a threat to productivity and national security, and argued that the prospect of a pre employment test would steer young people, including schoolchildren, away from drugs long before they enter the workforce.

His proposal lands on the back of hard numbers. NACOC recently ran a first of its kind drug screening of security service applicants across all 16 regions, and the exercise fed into the disqualification of more than 6,000 applicants over drug use and mental health issues, according to the Interior Minister. The tests, Twum-Barimah said, picked up substances used as far back as a month, with opioids the most common.

He hopes the approach becomes a permanent fixture of Ghana’s hiring culture, adding that the Commission is working with stakeholders on a framework to let public and private employers fold testing into recruitment.