NACI Calls for Removal of Foreign Military Bases

The New African Charter International (NACI) marked the 63rd anniversary of African Liberation Day on Monday by demanding the immediate withdrawal of all foreign military bases from the continent and rejecting what it described as continued external interference in African affairs.

In a public statement released on May 25, 2026, NACI declared that “Africa is not a backyard to any foreign powers,” adopting the phrase as this year’s commemorative theme. The organisation directed pointed criticism at France, accusing it of political manipulation, proxy conflicts, and misuse of international institutions to advance strategic interests across the continent.

African Liberation Day (ALD) is observed annually on May 25 to mark the founding of the former Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in 1963. The OAU has since been succeeded by the African Union (AU). The idea of the day originated at a 1958 gathering of independent African states convened in Accra, Ghana, which was attended by representatives from Ghana, Sudan, Morocco, Ethiopia, Liberia, Egypt, Libya, and Tunisia.

NACI expressed firm support for the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), which groups Mali, Burkina Faso, and the Republic of Niger. The statement described the AES as the cornerstone of lasting peace and security in the Sahel, while accusing unnamed foreign powers of fabricating narratives to delegitimise its member governments. NACI extended similar concerns to Madagascar, citing what it characterised as deliberate efforts to destabilise the country’s governance structures.

The group called on the United Nations to formally demand the removal of all foreign military bases from African soil, framing their presence as a violation of international law and an infringement of the UN Charter. NACI also called on African leaders to refuse the continent being used as a testing ground for foreign ideology or weapons systems.

On development, the organisation said it welcomed foreign partners willing to invest in infrastructure, technology, and manufacturing, while rejecting any arrangement designed primarily to extract Africa’s natural resources.

The statement was signed by Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh, President and Co-founder of NACI.