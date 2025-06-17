NaCCA Approves Professor Boateng’s Governance Book for National Curriculum

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has endorsed Professor Douglas Boateng’s “Practical Perspectives on Boardroom Governance” as an official educational resource, marking a significant advancement in Ghana’s leadership development framework.

The approval follows rigorous evaluation of the book’s practical approach to complex governance concepts, making it accessible to both professionals and students.

Professor Boateng, a globally recognized authority on supply chain governance and industrial development, crafted the publication to bridge the gap between theoretical governance principles and real-world application. “This work represents my commitment to fostering ethical, competent leadership across Africa,” stated the chartered engineer and Fellow of multiple international governance institutions.

The Institute of Directors-Ghana praised the timing of the release, with President Rev. (Mrs.) Angela Carmen Appiah describing it as “a transformational resource for emerging and experienced directors alike.” Published by Appointed Time Printing Press with distribution support from PanAvest International, the book is now available in major Ghanaian bookstores.

NaCCA’s endorsement positions the publication as a key reference for corporate training programs and academic instruction nationwide, reinforcing Ghana’s commitment to governance excellence. Bulk orders can be arranged through designated PanAvest contacts for institutional use.

The book is now available at all leading bookstores across Ghana. For bulk orders & media enquiries do contact PanAvest publishing through Najat Gabriella Anyagri on 0538865196 and or [email protected]