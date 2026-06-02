NACAT Condemns Oyo School Abductions, Backs Teachers Strike

The Network Against Corruption and Trafficking (NACAT) on Monday condemned the captivity of pupils and teachers seized in Oyo State, Nigeria, and backed a teachers union strike over the crisis.

Gunmen raided three schools in the Oriire Local Government Area on May 15, taking more than 40 pupils and teachers who remain held over two weeks later. A mathematics teacher, Michael Oyedokun, was killed during the attack.

In a statement signed by Operations Manager Stanley Ugagbe, NACAT described the ordeal as barbaric and cited video evidence that a captured teacher was beheaded while children faced torture in harsh rainy season conditions.

The group declared full solidarity with the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), which began an indefinite strike across Oyo State on Monday and planned nationwide rallies to press for the victims’ release.

NACAT demanded intensified and coordinated rescue operations led by intelligence, faulting what it called a gap between government pronouncements and results. It urged security chiefs, including Oyo State Police Commissioner Abimbola Olugbenga, to abandon routine assessments for decisive action.

President Bola Tinubu approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards and ordered a specialised rescue team after a federal delegation visited the affected communities on May 31. NACAT welcomed the move but warned it must not become another cycle of announcements. “Nigeria must not normalize terror,” the group said.

The organisation also demanded that authorities account for security funds and provide medical and psychiatric care for survivors once they are freed.