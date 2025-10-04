Naana Djangmakie Djangmah I enstooled as New Ningo’s legitimate Queen Mother

Naana Djangmakie Djangmah was enstooled as the new Queen Mother of New Ningo, under her chosen stool name Naana Djangmakie Djangmah I.

Friday, September 5, was a day of celebration for the people of New Ningo in the Ningo-Prampram district. Residents of the coastal enclave stood in solidarity with their rightful Queen Mother, Naana Djangmakie Djangmah I, marking the start of a new chapter for the town. The ceremony was a reflection of the ongoing resurgence in the Ga-Dangbe land, in which many traditional roles are being restored to their rightful custodians.

“I thank the Most High and his Host of Holy Angels for this divine appointment,” Naana Djangmakie Djangmah I began her acceptance speech by praising God. “For many years, New Ningo has had outsiders, surrogates, and self-proclaimed queen mothers with questionable or no lineage in the Royal Clan. But no more. I am a stock of Nene Teye Djangmah I of New Ningo, and I trace my bloodline and lineage to Nene Osroagbo Djangmah I, founder of Djangmah Ma, now known as Great Ningo; Paramount custodian of Ningo lands, forming the Loweh Adainya Royal Clan.”

Her gratitude extended further to the Paramount Chief of Great Ningo, Nene Osroagbo Djangmah XII, the Mankralo, Nene Teye Attiapah IV, the Paramount Queen Mother, Naana Dugbakuo Dugba II, the chief of New Ningo, Nene Teye Djangmah IV, Nene Ablao Wornor of Osudoku, Numo Djange Wornor, the Elders of the Loweh Adainya royal clan, the Ningo traditional council, and her beloved community.

The Queen Mother is expected to wield her newfound power with humility, reverence, and a sense of cultural pride. As such, she was quick to voice her unwavering support for preserving Ga-Dangbe heritage and fostering unity. She also expressed her commitment to ensuring the people of New Ningo are empowered, respected, and protected. “We will work tirelessly as a people in various disciplines towards sustainable development. Nyɛkra nyɛ tsumi,” she proclaimed.

A granddaughter of Siaw Tse Narteybio Djangmah and the daughter of Siaw Kodjo Djangmah, Naana Djangmakie Djangmah I stands as the rightful heiress to the royal throne of New Ningo. Over the years, she has built a career for herself as a public relations officer, working briefly with Ghana Airways, and now, as a registered nurse in the United States of America, where she currently resides. With renewed purpose, she is ready to uplift, inspire, and serve her people in the enduring wisdom and spirit of generations past.