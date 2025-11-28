Mzbel Laments Neglect by NDC Leadership After Campaign Efforts

Musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, known as Mzbel, has expressed frustration over alleged neglect by National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership following the party’s return to power.

The entertainer revealed that party officials who were easily reachable during the campaign season now refuse to answer her calls or return messages. She complained that those who do pick up respond rudely when she presents her requests.

Speaking on Accra based Aluta FM, Mzbel explained that she made promises to graduates who campaigned with her during the 2024 elections. She stated that some people believe she has received opportunities and neglected them, but clarified that is not the case.

The musician, who runs a restaurant, disclosed she has been seeking catering contracts from the party without success. She lamented that she personally visited party offices to lobby for opportunities to support her restaurant business, particularly hoping to secure catering contracts for party events, but these attempts have yielded nothing.

Mzbel emphasized she has not received a single cedi from all the campaigning she did for the NDC. She noted that team members who followed her on campaign trails are now demanding jobs, putting her under pressure that she believes the party should help ease.

The singer previously told Graphic Showbiz that her house has virtually become an extension of the NDC headquarters, with numerous group members and party sympathizers pressuring her to secure employment. She disclosed that leading party figures she was in touch with have distanced themselves and are not picking up her calls.

Mzbel led the Celebrities for Mahama group during the 2024 campaign and has been vocal about her NDC affiliation since 2012. While several of her colleagues in the creative sector have received government appointments, she indicated she would likely reject any offer to avoid public scrutiny and maintain peace of mind.

The musician admitted she is disappointed that some colleagues have been given appointments while she has not even been contacted, considering she has been bullied, insulted and even threatened because of her NDC support. She stated she would have felt honored and appreciated if appointing authorities had at least approached her, given her sacrifices that contributed to the NDC winning power.

Her concerns contribute to ongoing public conversation about entertainers and political endorsements, and the expectations that often follow once campaign seasons end.