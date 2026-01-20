Mzbel Explains Daily Meditation Practice Using Traditional African Accessory

Musician Mzbel has spoken openly about a spiritual accessory she carries with her every day, explaining that it helps her stay focused and grounded through daily meditation and intention setting practices that reflect her spiritual journey beyond organized religion.

Speaking on Hits 103.9 FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh, the veteran musician and media personality described the item, locally referred to as a podua, as an African fashion accessory that can be used intentionally. She emphasized that many African traditions have long used symbolic items for reflection and focus.

“It’s an African fashion accessory, but you can program it,” she said. “People use it for all sorts of things, but me, I program it every day.”

Mzbel explained that her daily routine involves setting intentions for how she wants her day to go through a process she describes as personal and reflective. She uses the practice to establish clarity about her goals and behavior for each day.

“I tell it I want clarity. I want to behave well. I want my day to go well, and I want to achieve a lot,” she said, describing how she communicates her intentions through the meditation ritual.

When asked how the programming works, she said it begins with meditation and intention setting as foundational practices. “You sit down, meditate, and set an intention. That’s what I do,” she explained.

Mzbel rejected the idea that what she does is strange, noting that many African traditions have long incorporated symbolic items for reflection and focus. She acknowledged that some people may view such practices with suspicion but emphasized that interpretation depends on how individuals use these cultural tools.

“People see it as weird, like juju,” she said. “But it depends on what you do with it.”

She added that for her, the practice is about mindfulness and awareness rather than fear or superstition. The veteran entertainer described the accessory and its associated meditation practice as tools for maintaining self awareness and guidance throughout her daily activities.

“It helps guide me,” Mzbel said. “You just know when something is not right.”

The musician’s comments about her spiritual practices align with previous revelations about her departure from organized religion and embrace of alternative spiritual paths. Speaking on Hitz FM’s Afternoon Ride with Andy Dosty in a separate interview, Mzbel opened up about the real reasons behind her decision to stop attending church.

She revealed how a clash over her creative talents and beliefs led her to embrace a spiritual journey focused on meditation and self discovery. Mzbel described her current path as one she now fully understands and accepts after years of exploration.

“This is my path, a path that I’m supposed to follow, now that I have come to the realisation,” she said during that interview. Mzbel explained that the turning point came after she stopped going to church and began exploring deeper questions about life and purpose.

“It started when I left church and began doing research about life, about this world, and what we are supposed to do,” she said. Her church background was rooted in the Church of Pentecost, where she was an active member before tensions arose over her artistic expression.

Despite her intentions to inspire and guide children through music and dance, church leadership reportedly disapproved of the foreign gospel music and expressive dance styles she introduced. Feeling discouraged and misunderstood, Mzbel decided to step away from formal church membership.

“Something happened in the church that I was uncomfortable with, and I quit,” she said. She added that after her departure, some elders from the church reached out seeking to understand why she had stopped attending, but by then her spiritual path had already shifted toward individual practice and meditation.

Mzbel’s embrace of meditation and traditional African spiritual practices reflects broader trends among some Ghanaians seeking spiritual fulfillment outside organized religious institutions. Her openness about these practices contributes to growing conversations about African spirituality, mindfulness, and the intersection of traditional and contemporary belief systems.

The musician has been vocal about her spiritual evolution, using her platform to discuss alternative approaches to spirituality that emphasize personal connection, meditation, and indigenous cultural practices. Her willingness to discuss these topics publicly has generated both support and criticism from different segments of the public.

Traditional African spiritual practices have long incorporated items like beads, amulets, and other accessories used for protection, guidance, and spiritual connection. These practices existed across African societies long before the arrival of colonial religions and continue to be maintained by practitioners who see them as valuable cultural heritage.

In contemporary Ghana, discussions about traditional spiritual practices often generate controversy as they intersect with dominant Christian and Islamic religious frameworks. Some view traditional practices with suspicion, associating them with occult activities, while others advocate for recognition and respect of African spiritual heritage.

Mzbel’s description of her practice emphasizes the meditation and intention setting aspects rather than supernatural power, framing it within mindfulness traditions that have gained mainstream acceptance globally. This approach may reflect efforts to present traditional practices through contemporary wellness frameworks more familiar to modern audiences.

Meditation and intention setting have become increasingly popular worldwide as tools for stress management, focus enhancement, and personal development. Scientific research has documented various benefits of regular meditation practice including reduced anxiety, improved concentration, and enhanced emotional regulation.

The musician’s integration of meditation with traditional African spiritual items represents a syncretic approach combining indigenous practices with contemporary mindfulness techniques. This blending of traditions is common among individuals seeking spiritual paths that honor cultural heritage while incorporating modern understandings of consciousness and wellbeing.

Critics of such practices argue they represent departures from biblical Christianity or Islamic teachings and may involve engaging with spiritual forces outside accepted religious frameworks. Supporters counter that African spiritual traditions deserve respect as legitimate expressions of indigenous knowledge and cultural identity.

Mzbel’s public discussion of her spiritual practices continues her pattern of addressing controversial topics openly. The veteran entertainer has built a reputation for speaking candidly about her beliefs and experiences, often sparking public debate about religion, spirituality, and personal choice.

Her comments about the podua accessory and daily meditation routine provide insight into how some Ghanaians are navigating spiritual identity in contexts where traditional African practices, Christian/Islamic orthodoxy, and global wellness movements intersect and sometimes conflict.

As Ghana’s religious landscape continues evolving, with growing numbers of people identifying as spiritual but not religious or exploring traditions outside mainstream churches and mosques, Mzbel’s openness about her practices may resonate with others on similar journeys while challenging those who view such paths as problematic.

The musician has not indicated any intention to return to organized religion, instead emphasizing her commitment to the individual spiritual path she has chosen. Her integration of meditation, intention setting, and traditional African spiritual items reflects a personalized approach to spirituality increasingly common in contemporary Ghana.

Whether viewed as cultural reclamation, spiritual innovation, or religious deviation, Mzbel’s discussion of her daily practices highlights ongoing conversations about spirituality, tradition, and individual choice in Ghanaian society. Her willingness to speak publicly about these topics ensures these conversations continue reaching wider audiences.