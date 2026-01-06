Mzbel Confirms Pastor Fire Oja’s Arrest Over Defamation Claims

Ghanaian musician Mzbel has publicly addressed what she calls false narratives surrounding the recent arrest of a pastor known as Fire Oja, following defamation allegations she filed with the Ghana Police Service.

The artist confirmed that Pastor Fire Oja was formally invited by police, arrested, and interrogated over statements he allegedly made about her publicly. “For the avoidance of doubt, it is true that the pastor was formally invited by the Police, arrested, and interrogated in connection with the false and damaging statements he made publicly about me,” Mzbel wrote in a social media post.

She revealed that during police questioning, the pastor admitted he does not know her personally and acknowledged his actions were wrong. The matter has since been processed for court proceedings, with the pastor charged and granted bail pending his scheduled court appearance in accordance with standard police procedure.

Mzbel dismissed circulating claims suggesting the pastor was never invited or arrested, labeling such assertions as untrue and misleading. She emphasized that her decision to report the matter stemmed not from malice but from the need to protect her reputation and mental well-being.

“I did not take this step out of malice. I acted to protect my name, my integrity, and my mental well-being, just as any citizen has the right to do,” she explained.

The musician used the opportunity to remind Ghanaians of their constitutional right to seek justice through lawful channels, regardless of social status or financial standing. She stressed that the Ghana Police Service exists to protect all citizens, not just those with influence or resources.

“Justice is not a privilege. It is a right,” Mzbel stated, encouraging anyone facing defamation or character attacks to report such matters to authorities. She expressed gratitude to the Ghana Police Service for their professionalism and thanked the public for supporting truth and accountability.

The case highlights ongoing conversations in Ghana about defamation, freedom of speech, and the legal protections available to public figures and ordinary citizens alike when their reputations come under attack.