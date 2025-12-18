Mzbel Advises Married Women To Allow Husbands Explore Outside Marriage

Ghanaian musician Mzbel urged married women to allow their husbands to explore relationships with other women during an interview on Accra based Okay FM on Wednesday December 18, arguing that letting men explore makes marriages more interesting and less tense.

The singer born Belinda Ekua Amoah stated it is about time married women know they must leave their husbands so men can get others aside from them. Mzbel expressed the view that if a man does not cheat she sees him as foolish, adding that she believes men must explore outside their marriages for the union to remain healthy and sustainable.

The 16 Years hitmaker argued that when people are dating they are comfortable, however when they go to church and get married everything changes. Mzbel stated that should not be the case and the earlier women realize this reality the better for them, suggesting that rigid expectations after marriage create unnecessary tension in relationships.

Mzbel has consistently maintained she will never get married despite being in relationships and having children. The musician told Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM in July 2024 that she does not want the public scrutiny that comes with being married as a celebrity, stating that once people announce marriage the world begins to dictate what couples should wear and how they should behave.

The Asibolanga hitmaker revealed in February 2025 on United Television (UTV) U-Cook show with Empress Gifty that she has always been with married men and likes it that way. Mzbel explained that being with married men offers fewer responsibilities because they come and go and have to return home where they are needed, creating less constant pressure compared to younger single men.

The musician confirmed she is currently engaged to someone who is also married to another woman, though there has not been an official ceremony. Mzbel stated she does not ask him about his situation because she does not want to know, adding that she is comfortable with relationships as they are without the formalities of traditional marriage ceremonies.

Mzbel’s views on marriage and relationships have generated significant discussion on social media with many people criticizing her position on infidelity while others defended her right to express personal opinions. The musician who has three children including two adopted ones previously stated in 2014 that she wants to dedicate the rest of her life to her children without dividing her attention through marriage.