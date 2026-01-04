Mzbel Accuses Doreen Avio of Reviving False Claims

Veteran singer and media personality Mzbel has reacted to a recent interview by on-air personality Doreen Avio, accusing her of reviving what she describes as false claims linked to a 2011 incident. The musician says she was pained by what she called a misrepresentation of events and the use of fake emotions on live television.

“After everything you put me through, it is deeply painful to watch you tell lies again with fake emotions on live television,” Mzbel stated in a Facebook post on January 4, 2026. Her comments came after Avio appeared on Stacy Amoateng’s Restoration programme to discuss the longstanding dispute between them.

Mzbel revisited an incident dating back to June 2011, commonly referred to as the “Tudu car bonnet issue,” which involved a traffic offence. According to her, Avio contacted her at the time to request an interview, but she declined. “She called requesting for an interview, and I clearly explained why I could not grant any media interview,” Mzbel said.

She explained that the conversation later shifted to personal experiences with the police. “After that, she began sharing her own difficult experiences with the police, and in that spirit, I shared mine, not knowing I was being secretly recorded,” she stated. Mzbel alleged that the recording was later manipulated and broadcast without her consent.

“That recording was later edited and aired without my knowledge or consent and as a result I was arrested and detained for almost a week,” the singer stated. She clarified that she had initially been released on bail after four days in police custody following the traffic incident, but the broadcast of her comments created additional legal complications.

Mzbel rejected claims that the 2011 incident involved sexual misconduct. “Let me be clear: I never said the police sexually molested me. That claim is false. The accusation was about assault and bribery,” she said. The singer emphasized that sexual misconduct allegations have repeatedly been attached to her name as a result of what she calls misrepresentations from that period.

According to Mzbel, the media house involved later acknowledged wrongdoing. “The media house later invited me and my manager and apologized in the presence of many witnesses, including Doreen Avio and Daddy Bosco, because the truth was known and my manager had threatened to take legal action,” she stated.

The controversy resurfaced after Avio appeared on the Restoration show hosted by Amoateng, where she addressed the feud. Avio insisted she acted ethically throughout the incident and disputed allegations that she recorded Mzbel without consent.

“I was on my way to work, and I got a call from my boss. There’s this breaking news,” Avio recalled during the programme. She explained that her supervisor instructed her to interview the female celebrity involved, even though she initially said she did not know who the person was. “I told him that I don’t know any female celebrities. But I was only doing my work,” she stated.

Avio directly addressed Mzbel’s claim about secret recording. “Stacey, I did not have peace because Mzbel claims that I did not tell her when I was recording that interview,” she said. The Hitz FM presenter maintained that she followed professional protocols and was simply carrying out her duties as a journalist.

The original 2011 incident involved Mzbel, known in private life as Nana Akua Amoah, being accused of assaulting and obstructing a police officer from executing his duty. She was arrested along with two others following a traffic stop in the Tudu area of Accra that escalated into a physical confrontation.

In a 2012 interview, Mzbel explained that she had been advised not to do any media interviews until her court hearing was over, but she went against that advice when Avio called her. “She called me as a friend to sympathize with me and even condemned the behavior of the police, saying she had a similar experience with the Police. Doreen even went ahead to share her sad experience with the police before she asked me what was going on with my case,” Mzbel said at the time.

Mzbel admitted in the earlier interview that she shared her experience with Avio and unknowingly gave details of her court situation. She said what she thought was a friendly off the record chat with a female friend was being aired on Hitz FM, even though Avio never told her the conversation was being recorded.

According to Mzbel’s 2012 account, the broadcast happened before her first court hearing and the voice recording played on air was used against her in court. She said this created a whole new issue in court and also generated problems between her and her lawyers, prolonging the hearings and potentially influencing the final judgment.

The Motor Court in Accra convicted Mzbel and two others on April 10, 2012, for traffic related offences. The three defendants, including Maxwell Mensah, a businessman, and Emmanuel Edem Lordzoh, a student, were fined a total of 1,600 cedis or faced various prison terms in default.

Mzbel said the resurfacing of the issue has led to repeated mischaracterization of her name. “Because of an old lie told about me years ago, sexual misconduct allegations are repeatedly attached to my name whenever people like Doreen want to discredit me and play victim. It is cruel and dishonest,” she stated in her recent Facebook post.

The dispute highlights ongoing tensions between celebrities and journalists over issues of consent, professional ethics, and the boundaries between friendly conversations and formal interviews. The case raises questions about disclosure requirements when journalists record conversations and the potential consequences when subjects believe they are speaking off the record.

Avio has maintained throughout the years that she was following her supervisor’s instructions and conducting legitimate journalism. In a 2018 interview, she acknowledged that Mzbel insulted her after the broadcast but said she accepted it as part of the job. She stated that she reported to work one day when her boss directed her to interview Mzbel about the police incident.

Mzbel, for her part, has consistently argued that she was deceived into believing the conversation was private rather than a recorded interview. She demanded a public apology from Hitz FM in 2012, stating she wanted it delivered on the same platform where her voice was originally played.

The veteran singer, who has sold numerous records internationally and won several awards throughout her career, has long complained that the media focuses disproportionately on negative stories about her. “I don’t enjoy negative publicity at all. Sometime I cry when I read some stories about me and feel so let down,” she said in a 2012 interview.

She emphasized at the time that her only problem with negative coverage was that media outlets should contact her for her side of the story before publishing. The current dispute appears to echo those same concerns about fairness and accuracy in media representation.

Neither Avio nor Hitz FM has issued a public response to Mzbel’s latest Facebook post as of Sunday evening. The renewed controversy demonstrates how decades old disputes between public figures can resurface, particularly when one party chooses to revisit the events on a public platform.

The case also illustrates the complex dynamics between media personalities who may have professional relationships, personal connections, or both, and how those boundaries can become blurred during sensitive situations. For Mzbel, the resurfacing of the 2011 incident represents what she views as an unfair revival of false claims that continue to affect her public image.