A spiritual duo known as the Mystic Twins has called the stalled National Cathedral project a profound spiritual failure.

They claim the abandoned construction site has embarrassed both God and the earth itself, creating a national shame that goes beyond physical incompletion.

In a television interview, they insisted the site requires spiritual cleansing. They placed responsibility not solely on the previous administration but on the presidency as an institution, arguing that the current leader inherits all past commitments upon taking office.

President Mahama, they suggested, has inherited more than economic and governance challenges. He has also taken on a spiritual burden linked to this and other unfinished national projects, a problem they say is visibly evident to the entire nation.

The controversial project has been a flashpoint for public debate, criticized for its massive cost during a time of economic strain. The Mystic Twins have now framed the discourse in an entirely new light, adding a layer of mystical consequence to the political and financial concerns.