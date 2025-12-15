Myla Homes Crowned Developer of Year at GREDA Awards 2025

Myla Homes won Developer of the Year in the Condominium Category at the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) Awards held Saturday December 6 2025 at Kempinski Hotel in Accra. The award recognizes the company’s commitment to delivering innovative high quality living spaces in Ghana’s growing real estate sector.

The GREDA Awards represent the premier event celebrating excellence across Ghana’s real estate industry. The association assesses developers and construction companies based on innovation quality and contributions to accessible housing delivery nationwide. This year’s ceremony brought together industry leaders to showcase achievements and engage with government stakeholders on housing policy.

The 2025 event operated under the theme Resetting The Housing Agenda under the 24 Hour Economy GREDA Government Collaboration. This theme emphasized the need for joint public private action to meet national housing demands and support government development objectives. GREDA president Dr James Orleans Lindsay described the 24 hour economy as a potential game changer for the sector requiring targeted reforms.

Presidential Advisor on the 24 Hour Economy Dr Goosie Tanoh acknowledged that lack of affordable decent housing remains one of the country’s most pressing challenges. He commended GREDA members for withstanding a difficult business environment marked by inconsistent policies over the years. Dr Tanoh warned that the housing crisis fuels wider social pressures with more than 200000 young people arriving in cities annually seeking accommodation and work.

The shortage affects productivity across sectors Dr Tanoh stressed. Workers cannot find decent affordable homes near their jobs undermining production efficient services and growing industries. The shortage also affects education with inadequate accommodation in secondary and tertiary institutions undermining teaching and learning outcomes. He described GREDA as a perfect partner in delivering housing solutions within the 24 hour economy framework.

Dr Orleans Lindsay pointed to needs for simplifying permitting processes expanding access to land and broadening financing options through tools such as real estate investment trusts. GREDA called for stronger infrastructure support and capacity building initiatives to improve industry standards. He urged developers to innovate collaborate and deliver quality housing solutions to address rapid urban growth.

Myla Homes launched The Chestnut luxury development at the awards event. The project is strategically located in Airport Residential Area one of Accra’s most sought after neighborhoods near Kotoka International Airport. The boutique development offers a limited number of studios one bedroom and two bedroom apartments designed to ensure maximum privacy and high yielding investment potential.

The exclusive approach promises steady rental demand and strong capital appreciation due to its prime location. Airport Residential Area has experienced significant economic development marked by luxury real estate and commercial enterprises. The neighborhood attracts affluent Ghanaians and foreign investors enhancing its status as a premier residential destination in Accra.

Residents at The Chestnut will access curated amenities including a rooftop infinity pool premium rooftop restaurant state of the art gym and ground floor cafe. The development distinguishes itself through thoughtful design catering to discerning investors and homebuyers seeking luxurious urban living. Myla Homes focuses on timeless urban architecture blending elegance and functionality in every project.

The company’s win in the Condominium Category highlights success achieved through strategic planning and dedication to providing clients with great value and superior results. Myla Homes operates with a philosophy of quality and absolute excellence ensuring every detail exudes luxury and class. The company treats each project with diligence and competence whether simple townhouses or grand buildings with multiple units.

The awards ceremony provided a platform for industry leaders to effectively interact showcase achievements and engage in constructive dialogue with government stakeholders. The event extended beyond celebration functioning as a crucial networking opportunity for developers construction companies and service providers. Discussions focused on collaboration strategies to reshape housing delivery under evolving economic conditions.

Ghana faces a deepening housing crisis that undermines social stability and economic productivity according to industry leaders. Each year thousands of citizens are forced into overcrowded households or dwellings without basic facilities creating pressure across society. A sustained affordable housing boom would ease these pressures and help reverse years of negative trends affecting multiple sectors.

GREDA seeks sector reforms to curb the housing deficit through public private partnerships and expanded financing mechanisms. The association advocates for policy consistency to enable developers to scale up affordable housing delivery and strengthen essential infrastructure. Industry stakeholders emphasized that government backing is essential for developers to meet housing demands effectively.

Conversations initiated at the GREDA Awards concerning resetting the housing agenda will remain crucial as the industry looks ahead. The night reaffirmed collective commitment of developers and government to shaping a future built on excellence. The focus remains on promoting sustainable accessible and high quality housing solutions for the entire Ghanaian population.

Myla Homes transforms the real estate landscape in Accra through developments that cater to diverse discerning individuals seeking lucrative investment opportunities or luxurious sanctuaries. The company’s commitment ensures a legacy of excellence in urban living across the capital’s most desirable areas. The Developer of the Year award validates the company’s approach to redefining standards in Ghana’s condominium sector.