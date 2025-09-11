Myanmar Court Sentences Man to Seven Years for Election-Related Social Media Posts

A Myanmar court has sentenced a man to seven years in prison with hard labor for social media posts allegedly intended to disrupt the country’s upcoming election, marking the first conviction under the military government’s controversial election protection law.

Ko Nay Thow, owner of the Facebook account “Lashio Baegyi,” received the maximum sentence on September 9 from Taunggyi Township Court in Shan State after being found guilty of spreading propaganda to sabotage the multiparty democracy general election, according to the National Defense and Security Council Information Team.

The 35-year-old resident of Taunggyi Township was arrested on August 25 and charged under Section 23(a) of the Law on the Prevention of Disruption and Sabotage of Multi-Party Democratic General Elections. Authorities alleged his Facebook posts criticizing a car robbery incident in Lashio City contained vulgar language and were designed to undermine the electoral process.

Myanmar’s military government announced in August that elections would begin on December 28, 2025, with the first phase covering 102 townships. The poll represents the junta’s attempt to legitimize its rule after seizing power in a February 2021 coup that ousted the elected civilian government.

The harsh sentence reflects the military’s broader crackdown on dissent ahead of the controversial election. Under Section 23(a) of the election protection law, individuals face three to seven years imprisonment for speech, organization, protests, or distribution of materials deemed disruptive to the electoral process.

Lt. Gen. Tun Tun Naung, Union Minister for Home Affairs and Chairman of the Central Committee on Security Supervision, revealed at a September 5 meeting that three cases had been prosecuted under the election protection law as of September 2. The Myanmar Police Force described Ko Nay Thow’s case as the first conviction specifically targeting a social media account owner.

Western governments have dismissed the planned election as a sham designed to entrench military power, with opposition groups either barred from participating or operating under severe restrictions. International human rights organizations have condemned the upcoming vote, citing the deteriorating human rights situation since the coup.

The election protection law represents one of several measures the military has implemented to control public discourse surrounding the vote. Authorities have targeted journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens for criticism of government policies, with thousands detained since the coup.

Myanmar’s military ended its four-year state of emergency in July 2025 as part of preparations for the election, though the country remains under authoritarian rule. The junta has registered political parties while conducting training sessions on electronic voting machines, though many view these preparations as mere window dressing for predetermined results.

The case highlights growing concerns about freedom of expression in Myanmar, where social media has become a primary target for government surveillance and prosecution. Rights groups warn that the election protection law’s broad language criminalizes legitimate political discourse and peaceful dissent.

Ko Nay Thow’s seven-year sentence with hard labor represents the maximum penalty available under Section 23(a), suggesting authorities intend to use harsh punishments to deter criticism of the electoral process. The conviction sets a concerning precedent for how the military government will handle online dissent in the lead-up to December’s vote.

Myanmar continues to face international isolation and economic sanctions over the military’s human rights abuses and suppression of democracy. The upcoming election is unlikely to improve the country’s international standing, with most observers expecting the vote to lack credibility and transparency.