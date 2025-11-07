My Upcoming Song With Seydoranking Set To Win Best Collaboration At Western Music Awards 26 – Kweku Evidence

Rising music talent Kweku Evidence is brimming with confidence as he anticipates the release of his upcoming collaboration with Seydoranking, a track he believes will earn him his first-ever Western Music Awards (WMA) plaque.

In an exclusive chat with Ekow Smith (Ghvibes Dotnet), Kweku Evidence made a bold declaration:

“I’m going to win Best Collaboration and New Artist next year at the Western Music Awards,” he stated with conviction.

According to him, the new song was strategically crafted with the award category in mind, reflecting both creativity and intention.

“I was supposed to win with Crusade, but it didn’t come my way,” he recalled. “That was the collaboration of the year—hands down! It was supposed to be.”

Kweku Evidence emphasized that a lot of effort and originality went into that project, expressing hope that his new release will finally bring the recognition he has long awaited.

As he gears up to drop what he describes as a potential hit, the talented artist remains optimistic that this latest collaboration with Seydoranking will soon make its way to the WMA stage — and possibly to victory.