My Ten Months in Office Beats Everyone Who Has Been MP for Gomoa Central – A Plus

Kwame Asare Obeng, the independent Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central who’s better known as A Plus, has declared his ten-month performance superior to that of every predecessor who’s held the seat. It’s a bold claim from someone whose constituency work once drew criticism for being more visible on social media than on the ground.

According to the musician turned politician, previous MPs didn’t pull their weight in ensuring the developmental needs of constituents were met. And while he’s not publicizing his work the way others do, A Plus believes his performance will show up where it matters most, in the ballot box.

“As MP, what I have done in the last ten months, there is no human being who has occupied the position of MP who has achieved what I have achieved in the last ten months,” he said. “It has never happened in my constituency before that over 200 women are provided with startup capital to ensure that they get to work.”

The women’s empowerment program appears to be his signature achievement so far. He pointed to the financial constraints MPs face, noting their monthly salary stands at GH¢35,000, and after loan deductions and other obligations, they’re left with limited resources. “Where can you go and take the money from? They did not have the money to do that,” he argued, suggesting his ability to secure funding for the initiative sets him apart.

A Plus won the seat as an independent candidate in December 2024, securing 14,277 votes against the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Naana Eyiah who got 11,637 votes and the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Yawson Muhammed Naeem-Deen who garnered 10,112 votes. His victory represented something of an upset in a constituency where the two major parties had long dominated.

Earlier this year, in February, A Plus announced a major clean-up exercise across seven towns in the constituency, with TTP USA donating GH¢7,000 toward the initiative. These partnerships seem to form part of his strategy for delivering on promises despite budgetary constraints.

The MP also disclosed that his perception about national issues has changed since assuming office. He now believes it’s about time Ghana invests seriously in developing the country. This represents something of a shift for someone whose pre-election rhetoric often focused on criticizing the political establishment rather than articulating detailed development plans.

In April, A Plus shared his vision to transform Gomoa Central, stating he wished to build a wall around the constituency, a statement that generated discussion about his development approach and priorities. Whether he meant this literally or figuratively remains open to interpretation.

However, his tenure hasn’t been without controversy. During the campaign period in October 2024, a constituent told A Plus he was popular on social media but missing on the ground at Gomoa Central, raising questions about his physical presence in the constituency. Whether his claimed achievements in the first ten months have addressed those concerns remains to be seen.

The bold declaration that he’s outperformed all previous MPs is characteristic of A Plus’s confrontational style, which served him well as an entertainment industry activist and social commentator before he entered politics. It’s the same approach that’s landed him in hot water on occasion, including an incident in May when he had to apologize to Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine for disparaging remarks made on Facebook.

For now, A Plus appears confident that his work, particularly the women’s empowerment initiative, will speak for itself when the time comes. But in Ghanaian politics, where campaign promises often exceed delivery and incumbents face voter fatigue, ten months of service may prove too short a period for such sweeping comparisons.

The real test will come in 2028. Until then, residents of Gomoa Central will be watching to see if the MP’s actions match his rhetoric, and whether those 200 women with startup capital translate into the broader constituency transformation he’s promised.