My lawyers advised me to report Davido and Chief Cubana to Nigeria authorities – DJ Azonto

The CEO of DJ Azonto Microfinance, DJ Azonto, has publicly announced his plans to formally report Nigerian superstar Davido and his best friend Chief Cubana to the Nigerian authorities for allegedly misusing his street term, “Attassa.”

In a recent interview with the “Attassa” hitmaker, DJ Azonto expressed disappointment that Davido, who is currently on vacation in Ghana, has fully associated himself with his trending term “Attassa” without consulting him, the originator.

“Davido is in Ghana with the 30 Billion Gang, and they know the current trending term is “Attassa”, so him and his best friend Chief Cubana are using it for hype without my knowledge. This is unacceptable, but my legal team advised I report them to the Nigerian authorities, so that is exactly what I will be doing – DJ Azonto stated.

According to him, making a formal complaint in Nigeria will help fast-track his case and ensure that both Davido and Chief Cubana face the consequences of what he describes as the “unlawful” use of his slogan.

DJ Azonto added that there is also only one person capable of calming the situation, and that is Governor Adeleke, Davido’s father.

“Mr. Adeleke is the only one who can calm me down to stop all legal actions with one private jet and a $100 million in compensation. He’s also the only man Davido and Cubana will listen to. Aside him, they will never listen to anyone,” he added.

DJ Azonto has repeatedly insisted that “Attassa” belongs exclusively to him, just as his earlier street creations such as “Fa No Fom”, “Ala Woyo”, “Azonto A Confirmie” and “Make Dem Tell You”.

Stream his #Attassa song from below