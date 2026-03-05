MWC26 Barcelona Wraps 20th Edition With Record 105,000 Attendees

The 2026 edition of Mobile World Congress (MWC26) concluded in Barcelona on Thursday, marking the event’s 20th consecutive year in the Catalan capital with near-record attendance, a packed ministerial programme, and industry-wide consensus that artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G stand-alone networks will define the decade ahead.

Nearly 105,000 delegates from 207 countries and territories passed through Fira de Barcelona’s Gran Via across the four-day event, organised by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA). The gathering drew 2,900 exhibitors, sponsors, and partners, alongside more than 1,700 speakers, of whom 40 percent were at chief executive level and 35 percent were women.

The GSMA’s ministerial programme convened 188 delegations, 45 intergovernmental organisations, 54 ministers, and 118 heads of regulatory authorities, underscoring the growing intersection between government policy and mobile technology governance. Seventeen percent of all attendees held chief executive or equivalent titles, with 45 percent at director level or above.

GSMA Chief Executive John Hoffman, reflecting on two decades in Barcelona, credited the host city’s infrastructure and commitment as central to the event’s growth. “From the very beginning, the GSMA and host city parties shared a common vision: to build something that would matter to the world,” he said.

Closing the event, newly appointed GSMA Director General Vivek Badrinath, attending his first MWC Barcelona in the role, said the week had reinforced his conviction in the industry’s sense of purpose. “MWC26 has shown us what happens when the world’s brightest minds come together around genuinely hard problems,” Badrinath said, citing open AI development, 5G realisation, and fraud and cybercrime prevention as the defining challenges on the table.

The GSMA’s Mobile Economy 2026 Report, launched during the event, projected that mobile technologies and services will generate USD 11.3 trillion in global economic value by 2030, equivalent to 8.4 percent of global gross domestic product, up from USD 7.6 trillion in 2025. By 2030, 57 percent of all mobile connections globally are expected to run on 5G.

Co-located startup hub 4YFN welcomed over 1,000 exhibitors and more than 300 speakers, with investors carrying collective funds totalling USD 70 billion in attendance. Talent Arena, organised by Mobile World Capital Barcelona and held at Fira Montjuïc, drew more than 25,000 attendees separately. Keynote sessions recorded over 1.3 million combined views across broadcast platforms and social channels.

The GSMA’s next major event, MWC Kigali, returns on 16 to 18 June as Africa’s most influential mid-year connectivity gathering. MWC Shanghai follows on 24 to 26 June, with MWC Doha scheduled for 8 to 11 November.