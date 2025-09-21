Mutharika Takes Early Lead in Malawi’s High-Stakes Presidential Election

Former President Peter Mutharika has established an early advantage in Malawi’s September 16 presidential election, securing approximately 51% of valid votes in preliminary results from nine of the country’s 36 councils, setting up what appears to be a decisive showdown with incumbent Lazarus Chakwera.

The 85-year-old former law professor leads incumbent President Chakwera by roughly 12 percentage points, according to calculations based on results released by Malawi’s Electoral Commission. Chakwera, a former pastor, garnered nearly 39% of valid votes in the counted councils, falling short of the momentum needed to secure a second term.

The presidential race featured 17 candidates, though political analysts predicted it would be a close contest between the two leading figures. A candidate must secure more than 50% of valid votes for an outright victory; otherwise, a runoff election will be held between the top two contenders.

The election occurs against the backdrop of severe economic challenges that have defined Chakwera’s five-year presidency. Inflation has remained above 20% for more than three years, while devastating climate-related disasters have compounded the Southern African nation’s hardships. The country is still reeling from last year’s region-wide drought that devastated harvests, creating widespread food insecurity.

These early results mark a dramatic shift from the 2020 election outcome, when Chakwera defeated Mutharika with 59% of the vote in a court-ordered rerun. That victory followed one of Africa’s most significant electoral legal challenges, when Malawi’s Constitutional Court annulled the 2019 presidential election results due to evidence of irregularities.

The 2019 election became widely known as the “Tipp-Ex elections” after opponents claimed correction fluid had been used to tamper with votes, leading to obvious errors in filling out electoral forms. The court described the irregularities as “massive” and ordered fresh elections within 150 days.

Mutharika’s early lead reflects his campaign’s focus on his previous presidential record from 2014 to 2020, when he was credited with improving infrastructure and maintaining lower inflation rates. However, his presidency also faced criticism over allegations of cronyism, which he consistently denied.

The current president came to office promising to address corruption and clean up governance, but critics have characterized his anti-graft efforts as selective and slow-moving. The economic challenges during his tenure have provided Mutharika with ammunition to argue for a return to his previous policies.

Despite the early tallies, both the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) claimed victory on September 17, highlighting the contentious nature of the electoral process. The Malawi Electoral Commission has warned candidates against premature victory declarations.

The commission has until September 24 to announce complete provisional results for the presidential election. Officials emphasize they are cross-checking every tally sheet to ensure accuracy, a process that reflects lessons learned from the 2019 electoral controversy.

Early vote counts from northern Malawi show Mutharika edging ahead, though projections suggest the contest could head to a runoff with no candidate expected to secure the required 50% majority for an outright victory. The possibility of a runoff election would extend the political uncertainty in a country already grappling with economic instability.

This marks the fourth electoral contest between these political rivals, underscoring the polarized nature of Malawi’s political landscape. Their repeated face-offs have become a defining feature of the country’s democratic process since the multiparty era began.

The election outcome will have significant implications for Malawi’s economic trajectory and regional relationships. International observers have closely monitored the process, given the country’s history of electoral disputes and the broader regional context of democratic governance in Southern Africa.

As vote counting continues across the remaining councils, both campaigns maintain confidence in their prospects while calling for patience as official results are tabulated. The final outcome will determine whether Malawi experiences another historic electoral transition or witnesses Mutharika’s remarkable return to power after a five-year absence from the presidency.