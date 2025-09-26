Mustapha Gbande Steps In as Acting NDC General Secretary During Fiifi Kwetey’s Trip to UK

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced that its Deputy General Secretary in charge of Operations, Mustapha Gbande, will temporarily oversee the day-to-day administration of the party.

This follows the departure of the General Secretary, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, who is leading a four-member delegation to attend the 2025 Labour Conference in the United Kingdom.

The delegation, which left Accra today, Friday, September 26, 2025, includes Deputy General Secretary Barbara Serwaah Asamoah, National Deputy Communications Officer Godwin Ako Gunn, and Deputy Director of International Relations, Dr. Karl Arhin. They are expected to return to Accra on Friday, October 3, 2025.

In a statement signed by the party’s Director of Communications, Kakra Essamuah, the NDC said the trip reflects its commitment to building stronger international partnerships with progressive parties worldwide.

According to the party, the engagement in the UK is part of its broader agenda to promote shared ideals of social justice, equality, and inclusive development.

With Fiifi Kwetey away on official assignment, Mustapha Gbande will steer the secretariat until his return.