Muslim Organisations Demand End to Discrimination in Mission Schools

— CIHOG Cites Historical Agreements and Constitutional Violations

The Coalition of Islamic Organisations, Ghana (CIHOG), has called on the government to immediately halt what it describes as ongoing discrimination against Muslim students in some mission schools operating under the public education system.

At a press briefing on Monday, CIHOG expressed concern over increasing reports that Muslim students in certain government-funded mission schools are being prevented from praying, fasting, wearing modest Islamic clothing, and engaging in other religious practices. The Coalition insists that these restrictions violate Ghana’s Constitution and contradict the historical agreements that guided the integration of mission schools into the public system.

Historical Agreements Cited

According to CIHOG, Christian missions voluntarily handed over their schools to the state during the colonial and early post-independence era because they could no longer finance, staff, or manage expanding educational responsibilities.

The organisation referenced archival correspondences in which missions requested government takeover of teacher recruitment, salaries, curriculum supervision, and overall administration. A key understanding at the time, CIHOG notes, was that mission influence would remain only to the extent that it did not infringe on the rights of any Ghanaian child.

“The missions themselves agreed that education was a national responsibility and that the Government was better placed to ensure universal access,” the statement read, adding that the arrangement has never been legally reversed.

“Mission Schools Are Public Schools”

CIHOG argued that since the state now funds, staffs, and regulates these institutions, mission schools must operate strictly as public educational facilities that serve all Ghanaians—Christian, Muslim, and others—without imposing any religious obligation.

“It is unacceptable and legally indefensible for any mission school funded by the Ghanaian taxpayer to deny Muslim children their constitutional right to pray, fast, or dress modestly,” CIHOG said.

Ghana Is Not a Christian State — CIHOG

The Coalition emphasized that Ghana’s secular status is clearly outlined in the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion, prohibits discrimination, and mandates equal access to education.

“No public institution may elevate one faith above another,” the group stated, citing Articles 21, 17, and 25 of the Constitution.

Demands to Government

CIHOG outlined four major demands directed at the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES):

Immediate directive to end all discriminatory practices against Muslim students in mission schools.

Publication of all agreements and memoranda governing mission-school management.

Comprehensive review of the mission-school partnership framework to ensure alignment with constitutional provisions.

Assurance of protection for all students practicing their faith in public schools.

Call for Unity and Constitutional Compliance

While acknowledging the historical contributions of mission schools to national development, CIHOG stressed that no institution has the authority to infringe on the rights of Ghanaian children.

“Respect for religious diversity is not optional. It is the law,” the statement concluded.

The press statement was signed by Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo, Administrator of CIHOG, on behalf of the Coalition