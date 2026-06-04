Musk’s Daughter Walks Out As Reporter Praises Father

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian Wilson abruptly ended a red carpet interview in Ibiza on Tuesday after a reporter praised her billionaire father.

Wilson, 22, was speaking with the press at Spanish fashion label Desigual’s 40th anniversary event in Ibiza, Spain, on June 2 when a journalist steered the conversation toward the Tesla chief executive.

The reporter asked, “Your father, the best, no?” Wilson appeared to mishear and asked him to repeat himself. After he said it again, she answered briefly and walked away, ending the exchange, according to footage circulating online.

The clip quickly spread across social media, where viewers split over the encounter. Some accused the reporter of pushing a sensitive subject, while others argued that questions about Musk follow naturally from her family ties.

Wilson and Musk have remained publicly estranged for years. She came out as transgender in 2020, later changed her name and gender legally, and has dropped Musk from her identity. In past interviews she has criticized her father and said she wants no relationship with him.

Musk, 54, has drawn attention for his own public remarks about the rift, which Wilson has firmly rejected. The model, whose mother is author Justine Wilson, has since built her own profile, walking runways at New York Fashion Week earlier this season.

The Ibiza moment marks the latest flashpoint in a feud that the pair have aired, separately, in public for years.