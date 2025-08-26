Musk targets Apple and OpenAI in antitrust lawsuit over AI dominance

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI filed a federal lawsuit against Apple and OpenAI on Monday, accusing the tech giants of colluding to suppress competition in the rapidly growing AI chatbot market.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. federal court in Texas, alleges Apple and OpenAI have “locked up markets” through their exclusive partnership that integrates ChatGPT into iPhone, iPad and Mac devices. Musk’s X and xAI are seeking billions of dollars in damages.

Apple and OpenAI’s exclusive arrangement has made ChatGPT the only generative AI chatbot integrated into the iPhone, giving OpenAI privileged access to millions of Apple customers while blocking competitors like Musk’s Grok chatbot from similar integration opportunities.

The legal action escalates Musk’s ongoing battle with OpenAI, the company he co-founded with Sam Altman in 2015 before becoming one of its harshest critics. Musk previously sued OpenAI and Altman last year, accusing them of breach of contract by putting commercial interests ahead of its original mission to develop AI “for the benefit of humanity broadly”.

According to Musk, Apple and OpenAI are colluding to stifle competition from other AI companies. The lawsuit claims the partnership unfairly boosts OpenAI’s position in Apple’s App Store rankings while providing access to user data that competing AI services cannot obtain.

Apple last year tied up with OpenAI to integrate its ChatGPT chatbot into iPhone, iPad, Mac laptop and desktop products. When the partnership was announced, Musk warned that “If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation”.

The timing of the lawsuit comes as competition intensifies in the AI sector, with multiple companies racing to capture market share in chatbot services. OpenAI currently dominates approximately 80% of the U.S. chatbot market, while Apple controls roughly 65% of the American smartphone market.

In a counterclaim to Musk’s previous litigation, OpenAI has alleged that Musk and xAI engaged in “harassment” through litigation and attacks. OpenAI has dismissed Musk’s broader legal challenges as part of his “ongoing pattern of harassment.”

Musk is separately suing OpenAI and its CEO Altman in federal court in California to stop its conversion from a nonprofit to a for-profit business. This reflects his broader argument that the company has strayed from its founding principles under Altman’s leadership.

Apple’s App Store practices have been the focus of multiple lawsuits, including ongoing antitrust scrutiny over its control of iPhone app distribution and payment systems. The company maintains its policies are fair and unbiased.

The lawsuit highlights growing tensions over AI market dominance as tech companies seek exclusive partnerships to gain competitive advantages. Apple has also reportedly explored relationships with other AI providers, including Google’s Gemini chatbot, to enhance its Siri voice assistant capabilities.

For Musk, the legal challenge represents another front in his broader campaign against what he sees as anticompetitive practices in the AI industry. His xAI company launched the Grok chatbot as a direct competitor to ChatGPT, though it has struggled to gain significant market share.

The outcome could have significant implications for how major tech platforms integrate AI services and whether exclusive partnerships constitute unfair competitive practices in emerging technology markets.