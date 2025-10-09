Musk Settles US$128 Million Dispute with Former Twitter Executives

Elon Musk and his social media company X have reached a settlement with four top former Twitter executives over a contentious $128 million severance dispute that has lingered since the billionaire’s tumultuous 2022 takeover. The agreement, announced in a court filing this week, closes a chapter in one of the most high-profile employment disputes in Silicon Valley history.

The executives at the center of the lawsuit include former CEO Parag Agrawal, former CFO Ned Segal, former Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde, and former General Counsel Sean Edgett. All four sued the company in 2024, alleging Musk deliberately withheld their severance payments as retribution after they held him to his $44 billion purchase commitment when he attempted to abandon the deal.

The four executives never received severance payments, which they claim is because they tried to hold Musk to his $44 billion commitment when he tried to back out of buying the company. Their lawsuit painted a picture of calculated timing, noting they were fired within hours after Musk assumed control in October 2022, conveniently just one day before their severance payments and vested stock options became due.

The executives’ legal case drew heavily on Walter Isaacson’s 2023 authorized biography of Musk, which suggested the tech mogul deliberately rushed to close the acquisition so he could terminate the executives for cause. Such a designation typically negates severance rights, though the executives contested that no legitimate cause existed for their termination. Musk and X denied wrongdoing and said the executives were fired over their performance.

The settlement is dependent on certain conditions being met in the near term, according to a new filing in the Northern District Court of California. The terms of the agreement remain confidential, leaving observers to speculate about the final payout amount. The lawsuit against Musk and X will resume on October 31st if the settlement terms haven’t been met.

A court order signed October 1 effectively paused upcoming depositions, including one scheduled for Musk himself, giving both parties breathing room to finalize settlement conditions. That postponement likely proved welcome for Musk, who has faced a deluge of legal challenges since acquiring Twitter and transforming it into X.

This resolution marks the second major severance dispute X has settled this year. X settled thousands of cases in August after former employees who were laid off during a mass firing sued the company in 2022 for failing to provide the required 60 days of advance notice. The pattern suggests Musk’s aggressive cost-cutting approach after the acquisition has generated significant legal exposure.

The dispute’s roots trace back to Musk’s chaotic attempt to acquire Twitter. After initially agreeing to purchase the company for $44 billion in April 2022, Musk spent months trying to extricate himself from the deal, citing concerns about bot accounts and allegedly misleading information from Twitter’s management. When his exit attempts failed, he completed the purchase in October 2022, but the relationship with existing leadership was already poisoned.

The executives’ lawsuit argued their terminations were vindictive rather than justified. They maintained that Musk viewed their severance payments as part of the inflated acquisition price he’d been forced to pay, money he could reclaim by firing them for purported cause. The biographical evidence from Isaacson’s book provided potentially damaging support for their theory.

For X, settling this dispute removes a significant legal distraction as the company continues navigating financial challenges and advertiser concerns. Since Musk’s takeover, X has undergone dramatic restructuring, including massive layoffs that reduced the workforce by roughly 80%, a controversial rebrand from Twitter to X, and ongoing struggles to maintain advertising revenue.

The settlement also spares Musk from giving a deposition where he would have faced potentially uncomfortable questions about his motivations and decision-making during the acquisition. Such testimony could have created public relations headaches and potentially affected other pending litigation.

While the confidential settlement terms prevent knowing whether the executives received their full $128 million claim or accepted a reduced amount, the resolution allows both parties to move forward. For the executives, it provides some financial closure after nearly three years of uncertainty. For Musk and X, it eliminates one more legal liability from a growing list of courtroom battles.

The case serves as a cautionary tale about the complexities of major corporate acquisitions and the importance of handling executive transitions carefully, particularly when billions of dollars and bruised egos are involved.