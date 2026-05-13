Musk Draws Backlash for Attacking Lupita Odyssey Casting

Elon Musk has faced significant online pushback after using his X platform to amplify criticism of the casting of Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o in director Christopher Nolan’s upcoming adaptation of Homer’s ancient epic, The Odyssey.

Lupita’s role was officially confirmed on Tuesday, May 12. She will portray both Helen of Troy and her sister Clytemnestra, wife of Agamemnon, in the film scheduled for release on July 17.

Musk, who commands more than 240 million followers on X, reposted several comments targeting the casting decision. Among the posts he amplified was one from conservative commentator Matt Walsh questioning Lupita’s suitability to play Helen of Troy, a figure celebrated in Greek mythology for her extraordinary beauty. Musk also shared a post suggesting Nolan would have faced accusations of racism had he cast a white actress, and another arguing the decision disrespected Homer’s original work by ignoring descriptions of Helen’s appearance in ancient texts.

The reposts triggered swift condemnation from users who accused Musk of lending his enormous platform to racially charged attacks against one of Africa’s most decorated performers. Many defended Nyong’o’s casting and called out the double standard applied to actors from minority backgrounds.

Nolan has not publicly responded to the criticism. The Odyssey remains one of the most anticipated Hollywood productions of the year, and the debate surrounding the casting is unlikely to subside before its release.