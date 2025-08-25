Musk Dominates Crypto Political Influence as Digital Assets Enter Mainstream

Elon Musk commands unrivaled influence over cryptocurrency markets among political figures, according to new research that highlights how social media reach has become as important as portfolio size in driving digital asset trends.

The Tesla CEO tops ApeX Protocol’s ranking with an estimated $2 billion in crypto holdings and 221.2 million social media followers. His market-moving power was on full display in June when a single Dogecoin meme triggered a 137% surge in copycat token trading volume.

President Donald Trump ranks second despite holding just $1.34 million in crypto assets. His 142.7 million followers and recent embrace of digital currencies during his campaign have cemented his position as a major force in the space.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele claims third place, making him the only non-American politician in the top rankings. His country’s controversial Bitcoin adoption strategy and $8.4 million in reported holdings have made him a global crypto figurehead, supported by 17.6 million social media followers.

The study reveals that visibility often trumps investment size when it comes to market influence. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ranks fourth with nearly 11 million followers but holds only $750,000 in cryptocurrency. Senator Ted Cruz rounds out the top five with 9.1 million followers and $32,500 in digital assets.

Vice President JD Vance appears sixth on the list with $375,000 in estimated holdings and 6.2 million followers. His position reflects how crypto has moved from the political margins into mainstream governance discussions.

Former Congressman Madison Cawthorn demonstrates crypto’s appeal among younger political voices, ranking seventh despite leaving office. At 29, he maintains 1.18 million followers and holds $166,500 in digital assets.

Senator Cynthia Lummis, known as the “Bitcoin Senator,” is the only woman in the top rankings. Her $230,000 portfolio and 390,000 engaged followers reflect her role as a leading crypto advocate in Congress.

The methodology combined estimated crypto holdings, net worth, and social media reach across X and Instagram. When holdings were reported in ranges, researchers used midpoint values.

An ApeX Protocol spokesperson emphasized that crypto influence extends beyond wallet size. The ranking captures how political figures can shift markets through communication and policy positions, not just financial stakes.

The findings underscore cryptocurrency’s evolution from a niche investment to a mainstream political issue that spans technology, finance, and governance.