Musk and Altman Face Off as OpenAI Charity Mission Trial Begins

A jury has been seated in one of the most consequential legal battles in the history of artificial intelligence (AI), with Elon Musk taking Sam Altman and OpenAI to trial over allegations that the company betrayed the nonprofit mission on which it was founded.

The nine-person jury was seated Monday at a federal courthouse in Oakland, California, with Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers overseeing proceedings between the world’s richest man and the chief executive of OpenAI. Opening arguments began Tuesday.

Musk claims that even though OpenAI was formed as a nonprofit corporation with a mission of benefiting humanity rather than generating profit, under Altman’s leadership it has prioritised commercial gain in violation of its charitable charter. Of the 26 claims Musk originally asserted, only two remain: unjust enrichment and breach of charitable trust. His lawyers dropped two further counts, including fraud, ahead of trial to streamline the proceedings.

Microsoft is also named as a defendant, accused of aiding and abetting the breach of charitable trust. The company invested billions into OpenAI despite an internal email from March 2018 in which Microsoft’s own chief technology officer raised concerns about whether major donors were aware of the company’s commercial transformation.

Musk’s lawyers previously indicated he should receive up to $134 billion in wrongful gains, though he has since asked for any such funds to be redirected to OpenAI’s nonprofit arm rather than paid to him personally. He has also sought the removal of Altman and OpenAI President Greg Brockman from their positions.

OpenAI has dismissed the lawsuit as “motivated by jealousy, regret for walking away from OpenAI and a desire to derail a competing AI company,” contending that Musk himself pushed for a for-profit structure and left only because he was unable to assume total control.

The trial is structured in two phases. An advisory jury will determine liability, but Judge Gonzalez Rogers will make the final ruling. If liability is established, a separate remedies phase will determine damages and next steps. The judge expects proceedings to conclude by May 21.

Witnesses expected to testify include Musk, Altman, Brockman, and Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella, among other senior figures from both companies. Musk was not present during jury selection. Altman and Brockman attended.

OpenAI has grown into an $852 billion enterprise since its founding as a nonprofit in 2015, and the trial arrives as the company prepares for an expected public offering later this year. The outcome could have sweeping consequences for how AI is funded, governed, and developed globally.