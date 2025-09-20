MUSIGA Opens Applications for Historic Female Festival

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has launched applications for She Rhythms Festival Ghana 2025, marking the country’s inaugural all-female music celebration scheduled for December 4-6 at Alliance Française in Accra.

The groundbreaking three-day festival represents a cornerstone event within MUSIGA’s Golden Jubilee anniversary celebrations, creating what organizers describe as a transformative platform for women in the music industry. The festival has been officially launched as Ghana’s first-ever all-female music festival, establishing a precedent for gender-focused cultural programming in West Africa.

MUSIGA President Bessa Simons has positioned the festival as part of broader initiatives to reshape the music industry landscape during the union’s milestone 50th anniversary year. The historic festival serves as a centrepiece of MUSIGA’s golden jubilee celebrations, demonstrating the organization’s commitment to promoting female artistic expression.

Female musicians from Ghana and international markets can submit applications through October 12, 2025, with the deadline set for 11:45 pm UTC/GMT on Sunday evening. The maiden edition will feature female musicians from Ghana and across the globe, making it a platform of international reach, according to recent announcements from organizers.

Application requirements include a comprehensive performance portfolio, artist biography, and detailed description of musical style and genre specialization. Selected performers will benefit from extensive promotional support, professional stage production facilities, and networking opportunities with industry professionals and international collaborators.

The festival promises to be a landmark event celebrating female artistry, resilience, and creative excellence, featuring performances, collaborations, and mentorship opportunities throughout the December dates. This comprehensive approach positions She Rhythms beyond traditional concert formats into educational and professional development programming.

Alliance Française Accra serves as both venue partner and cultural collaborator, with RAM Media Concepts providing production and promotional support for the ambitious inaugural edition. The partnership reflects growing institutional support for gender-focused cultural initiatives across Ghana’s creative industries.

International network SHEROES Sisterhood has expressed strong support for the festival’s global connectivity aspects, suggesting potential expansion opportunities for future editions. The festival’s international scope aligns with Ghana’s broader cultural diplomacy objectives and tourism promotion strategies.

MUSIGA’s non-profit mission emphasizes promoting Ghanaian culture through education while equipping musicians with entrepreneurial skills for industry self-reliance. The She Rhythms Festival embodies these objectives by creating economic opportunities alongside cultural celebration for participating artists.

RAM Media Concepts CEO Augustine Mark has assured stakeholders that She Rhythms Ghana will provide “a platinum platform for women to showcase their talent, build networks, and connect with the global stage”, emphasizing the festival’s professional development components.

The application process represents the first major milestone in what organizers envision becoming a signature annual event on Ghana’s cultural calendar. Organizers hope the festival will grow into a signature event attracting performers from across the continent and beyond, establishing Ghana as a regional hub for female musical talent.

Selected artists will join a diverse lineup spanning traditional Ghanaian genres, contemporary African music, and international styles, creating cross-cultural musical dialogue throughout the three-day celebration. The festival format includes both indoor and outdoor performance spaces, accommodating various artistic presentation styles.

International participants are expected to self-sponsor their travel and accommodation, with embassy support facilitating visa and logistical arrangements for overseas artists seeking to participate in the historic celebration.

The December timing positions She Rhythms Festival within Ghana’s peak tourism season, potentially attracting international visitors alongside music industry professionals seeking to engage with African talent markets. This strategic scheduling reflects careful consideration of economic impact alongside cultural objectives.

Early application submission is encouraged given expected high demand for performance slots in the inaugural edition. The selection process will involve curatorial review by industry professionals, ensuring artistic quality while maintaining diversity across genres and performance styles.