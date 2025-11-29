MUSIGA Celebrates Golden Jubilee with Gala Featuring Music Legends

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is hosting its Golden Jubilee Soirée tonight, marking 50 years of advocating for musicians’ rights and promoting Ghanaian musical heritage.

The celebration takes place at Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra under the patronage of the Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II. The event follows the 3rd MUSIGA Biennial Conference held on Friday and today at Bethel Heights Hotel in Madina.

The Golden Jubilee Soirée promises an extraordinary evening featuring some of Ghana’s most iconic musicians, including legendary highlife pioneers Pat Thomas and Smart Nkansah, soul stirring vocalist Asabea, palmwine highlife sensation Kwanpa, and Grammy nominee Rocky Dawuni. Their performances will pay tribute to Ghana’s rich music history while inspiring future generations of artists.

The biennial conference, which convenes executives from across the country, serves as MUSIGA’s highest decision making body to discuss key policies and innovations shaping the music sector. This year’s conference theme, Driving Innovation and Sustainable Growth in the Music Industry, underscores the union’s ongoing commitment to pioneering creative solutions and building a resilient industry.

MUSIGA President Bessa Simons said the milestone represents a significant achievement for the organisation. He commended predecessors for establishing the union and emphasised the current administration’s focus on advancing the welfare of musicians and developing Ghana’s music industry while promoting national culture.

“Fifty years in the life of an organisation comes once; and it’s a significant milestone so I like to commend our predecessors for setting up the union,” Simons stated. “Now it’s our time to advance the cause for which MUSIGA was set up, which is the welfare of musicians and the development of the music industry in Ghana while promoting our culture.”

Founded in 1975, MUSIGA has been at the forefront of championing the rights and welfare of Ghanaian musicians. Over five decades, the union has fostered the development of multiple music genres, nurtured artistic talent, and advocated for improved professional standards and earnings across the industry.

The founding members who united in December 1975 included Sammy Odoh, Faisal Helwani, Stan Plange, and Professor John Collins. Their vision centred on advocating for musicians’ rights and creating a unified voice for Ghanaian music professionals.

Past MUSIGA leaders have included Jerry Hansen, Agya Koo Nimo, Kofi Ghanaba, Joe Mensah, Alhaji Sidiku Buari, Diana Hopeson, and Bice Osei Kuffour, known as Obour. Each administration contributed to building the union’s legacy and expanding its influence within Ghana’s creative sector.

Bessa Simons, elected MUSIGA president in October 2023, secured 324 votes against his sole rival Ras Caleb, who received 66 votes. The election, supervised by the Electoral Commission, ended years of postponed polls that had plagued the organisation since 2019.

Simons is a legendary highlife musician who hails from a family of musicians and began his musical journey at Aggrey Memorial Boarding School in Cape Coast. He is a former member of the pioneering Afro funk group Osibisa and currently leads the Bessa band. His hits include Sii Nana, Awo Yi, and Belembe, and he has collaborated with prominent Ghanaian artists including Ebo Taylor, Pat Thomas, Papa Yankson, C.K. Mann, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, and the Tagoe Sisters.

The Golden Jubilee Soirée will feature special awards recognising individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to Ghana’s music industry. The recognition reinforces the spirit of collaboration and celebration that has characterised MUSIGA’s five decades of operation.

Tonight’s event will host diplomats, captains of industry, government officials, and industry stakeholders. The celebration blends traditional and contemporary sounds, vibrant cultural showcases, and an atmosphere of gratitude and hope for the future of Ghanaian music.

The soirée is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Telecel, Stanbic Bank, Club Beer, Quick Angels Ltd, Tag Transport Agency, and powered by Showbiz Africa. This broad corporate and governmental backing demonstrates the significance placed on Ghana’s music industry and its contribution to national culture and economy.

Among MUSIGA’s significant achievements over the past 50 years is advocating for Ghana’s first copyright law, Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) Law 110, and helping establish the Copyright Society of Ghana (COSGA). The union later supported the creation of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), which collects and distributes royalties to rights holders.

MUSIGA has launched several initiatives to support musicians’ welfare and career development. The Future Project mentors rising artists, having supported emerging talents who have gone on to achieve national recognition. The union partnered with Charter House in 2001 to establish the Ghana Music Awards, which has become the country’s premier music recognition platform.

The union has organised events including the MUSIGA Presidential Grand Ball and Ghana Music Week to support the Ageing Musicians Welfare Fund (AMWeF). During the coronavirus pandemic, MUSIGA partnered with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to provide support to musicians affected by lockdowns and performance restrictions.

Rocky Dawuni, one of tonight’s featured performers, remains Ghana’s most consistent Grammy nominee in the Afro roots category. His international recognition has helped elevate Ghana’s profile in global music markets and demonstrated the commercial potential of Ghanaian musical excellence.

Pat Thomas and Smart Nkansah, both highlife pioneers performing tonight, represent generations of musicians who built Ghana’s distinctive musical identity through the highlife genre. Their contributions span decades and have influenced countless contemporary Ghanaian artists across various musical styles.

MUSIGA’s Golden Jubilee celebration extends beyond tonight’s gala. The year long festivities include exhibitions, seminars, concerts, and charity work to support underprivileged musicians. The union is also conducting clean up campaigns to promote environmental awareness, showcasing its commitment to social responsibility beyond music advocacy.

An all women’s music festival called SheRhythms was launched in August 2025 as part of the anniversary celebrations, with the main event scheduled for December. The initiative spotlights female musicians both locally and internationally, with embassies promoting the event to attract talent from around the world.

The Golden Jubilee celebration comes as MUSIGA addresses contemporary challenges facing Ghana’s music industry, including economic pressures, copyright enforcement issues, and the impacts of digitalisation on traditional music practices. President Simons has encouraged corporate Ghana to support the union’s initiatives as an opportunity to foster unity, raise awareness of industry challenges, and engage the public in cultural and educational activities.

MUSIGA maintains an open door policy and continues to welcome stakeholder input to strengthen sector development. The union advocates for fair remuneration, welfare support, education, and intellectual property protection for musicians while preserving Ghana’s musical heritage and facilitating training, insurance, and cultural outreach programmes.

The Golden Jubilee Soirée celebrates MUSIGA’s rich legacy while signalling a confident stride toward the next 50 years of cultural and commercial excellence. As Ghana’s music industry evolves with technological advancement and changing consumer preferences, MUSIGA’s role as the unified voice for Ghanaian musicians remains central to navigating these transformations.

Since inception, the union has served as the collective bargaining force for musicians, ensuring their voices are heard in policy discussions affecting the creative sector. This advocacy role has become increasingly important as Ghana seeks to develop its creative economy and tap into the economic potential of music and entertainment.

Tonight’s celebration acknowledges both the progress achieved and the work that remains to fully realise MUSIGA’s founding vision of a thriving music industry that adequately rewards creators and preserves Ghana’s cultural heritage for future generations.