Musical Theatre Student Becomes First Openly Gay Miss England

Grace Richardson has made history as the first openly gay woman to win the Miss England title, claiming the crown on Friday, November 21, despite enduring years of homophobic bullying after coming out at age 15.

The 20 year old musical theatre student from Leicester secured victory at the Grand Station in Wolverhampton following a competitive two day final that narrowed the field from 30 contestants to the final top three. She will represent England at the 2026 Miss World competition.

Richardson came out five years ago through a TikTok video posted during lockdown. While her close friends and family provided support, she faced persistent bullying from school peers, particularly male classmates who targeted both her sexuality and her appearance.

The Leicester College of Performing Arts student described her coming out experience as difficult. She told media outlets that the struggle to accept herself became harder when many people around her refused to show acceptance, creating an environment where she constantly questioned her self worth.

Her victory arrived after an unexpected setback forced her to adapt her talent performance. Originally planning a ballet routine, Richardson broke her foot just one week after entering the competition. Rather than withdraw, she pivoted to her musical theatre training.

The part time model delivered a powerful rendition of Never Enough from The Greatest Showman, accompanied by a ballet dancer. The performance earned a standing ovation from judges and helped secure her the talent category win, which proved decisive in the final rounds.

Miss England organizers noted on Instagram that the finals came down to a tiebreaker largely decided by the talent portion, with Richardson’s show stopping singing and dancing performance putting her over the top. She expressed surprise at her selection, saying all 12 finalists deserved to win.

Richardson initially competed in 2024 as Miss Leicestershire but failed to place in the top 12, an outcome she described as heartbreaking. Determined to try again, she won the Miss East Midlands 2025 title, earning a fast track spot into this year’s national final.

During the competition, Richardson openly discussed her sexuality in interviews, though she admitted questioning whether to address the topic. Her partner attended every event, making her relationship visible throughout the pageant journey.

She told The Times newspaper that she doesn’t believe she embodies what might be considered a stereotypical gay woman. Richardson explained she began questioning her identity around age 14 after realizing she didn’t have crushes on boys like other girls in her peer group.

A conversation with her best friend prompted her to consider whether she was attracted to women, creating what she described as a moment when something just clicked. The realization provided clarity but set the stage for difficult years ahead as she navigated acceptance among school peers.

Richardson emphasized the importance of LGBTQ representation across all walks of life, noting she hasn’t seen anyone in pageantry discuss sexuality in the manner she has chosen to. She wants young people in the community to feel seen and represented.

The newly crowned Miss England feels empowered knowing a whole community of women will hopefully feel inspired by her public stance in a competition where sexuality is rarely discussed openly. She views her platform as breaking down barriers and challenging expectations set by those who once bullied her.

All 40 finalists raised funds for Beauty with a Purpose, the Miss World charity supporting humanitarian projects globally. Collectively they generated £42,000 for the organization. Richardson’s own project, Every Drop Counts, focuses on tackling the global water crisis and promoting sustainability within schools and community groups.

Richardson said she wants to keep building on work she’s already started, viewing the Miss England title as just the beginning of her advocacy efforts. At Miss World 2026, she hopes to expand her platform and continue sharing her story with a global audience.

The competition will place Richardson on stage with representatives from countries where being openly gay remains illegal. She acknowledged this reality but expressed confidence that Miss World organizers are supportive, noting Miss England officials told her they were proud of her openness.

If successful at Miss World, Richardson would become the first British winner since 1964. She said bringing the title back to England would be absolutely incredible while maintaining realistic expectations about the competitive field she will face.

Beauty pageants have gradually opened doors to LGBTQ contestants and leadership in recent years. In 2021, activist and model Lehlogonolo Machaba became the first transgender woman to compete in Miss South Africa.

More recently, Nguyen Huong Giang was announced as Vietnam’s representative in Miss Universe 2025, making her the first trans woman to represent Vietnam in that pageant. These milestones reflect evolving attitudes within the pageant industry toward inclusion and representation.

Richardson’s victory represents a significant moment for LGBTQ visibility in UK pageantry. Her willingness to openly discuss her sexuality and past struggles resonates with young people navigating similar challenges around identity and acceptance.

The musical theatre student’s journey from being bullied for her identity to being celebrated for her openness demonstrates how platforms like Miss England can amplify diverse voices and challenge traditional pageant stereotypes. Her story emphasizes resilience in overcoming adversity while remaining authentic.