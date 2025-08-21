Music Manager Criticizes Shatta Wale’s Arrest as Witch Hunt

Ghanaian music manager Bullet has publicly criticized the detention of dancehall artist Shatta Wale by the Economic and Organised Crime Office.

During a visit to EOCO’s headquarters, Bullet described the investigation as targeting successful musicians.

The manager argued that the system seems designed to keep celebrities poor and expressed frustration that authorities appear surprised by a musician’s financial success. He pointed to Shatta Wale’s various business ventures and properties as evidence of legitimate income streams.

Shatta Wale remains in custody after being interrogated about a luxury vehicle suspected to be connected to international fraud. The artist has been granted bail set at 10 million Ghana cedis with two sureties, which he has yet to satisfy.

The investigation stems from a request by American authorities regarding a Lamborghini allegedly tied to a convicted fraudster currently serving an prison sentence in the United States. EOCO officials have emphasized their cooperation with international law enforcement agencies in this matter.