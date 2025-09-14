Museums Bridge Two Continents in Slavery History Dialogue

Ghana Museums and Monuments Board and Liverpool's International Slavery Museum co-hosted a groundbreaking symposium at Cape Coast Castle, exploring shared heritage and strengthening international collaboration on slavery's enduring legacies.

The one-day symposium, titled “Slavery, Memory and Shared Histories: Liverpool and Ghana in Dialogue,” took place Tuesday, September 9, 2025, bringing together scholars, curators, educators, students and cultural practitioners at one of West Africa’s most significant historical sites.

Cape Coast Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the largest structure containing the legacy of the transatlantic slave trade, provided a powerful backdrop for discussions on historical accountability, cultural resilience and museums’ role in healing and education. The castle served as a major slave trading post where Africans were imprisoned before forced transportation across the Atlantic.

Dr. Malik Mahmoud Saako, speaking for the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board, emphasized the urgent need to “revive the Cape Coast Castle Museum” and reaffirmed partnerships’ importance in preserving memory while promoting reconciliation. The castle museum, established in 1974, underwent significant transformation in 1994 with support from multiple international organizations.

Miles Greenwood, Lead Curator of the International Slavery Museum, reinforced collaborative commitments, stating the institutions are “building bridges across the UK and Ghana to share knowledge about the history of transatlantic slavery and its legacies.” The Liverpool museum, part of National Museums Liverpool, focuses specifically on slavery’s history and contemporary manifestations.

Professor De-Valera Botchway, who chaired the symposium, highlighted the critical importance of involving political leaders and policy-makers in such dialogues. He argued that legislative support remains essential for driving meaningful museum transformation and heritage preservation efforts.

The symposium addressed themes extending beyond historical documentation to contemporary relevance. Discussions encompassed museums’ potential as platforms for international collaboration in research, exhibitions and public education, reflecting growing recognition of cultural institutions’ diplomatic and healing roles.

Both institutions committed to deepening research partnerships, enhancing cultural exchanges and developing shared programming. These initiatives aim to confront slavery’s realities while fostering understanding and hope across communities still grappling with historical trauma and its ongoing effects.

The International Slavery Museum, originally part of the Merseyside Maritime Museum, consists of three main galleries focusing on West African lives, enslavement processes, and ongoing freedom struggles. The museum additionally addresses modern slavery, racism and discrimination, connecting historical and contemporary issues.

Cape Coast Castle Museum displays slave trade routes, objects traded for enslaved people including glass beads and firearms, and reconstructions of ship holds and auction blocks. These exhibitions simulate aspects of the slave trade experience while educating visitors about this painful chapter in human history.

The collaboration reflects broader international efforts to address colonial legacies and promote historical understanding. Museums increasingly recognize their responsibilities in confronting difficult histories while building bridges between communities affected by historical injustices.

Ghana and Liverpool share particularly significant connections through the slave trade. Liverpool was a major British slave trading port, while Ghana’s coast featured numerous castles and forts where Africans were imprisoned before Atlantic crossing. This shared history creates opportunities for meaningful collaborative storytelling.

The symposium’s timing coincides with growing global conversations about reparations, repatriation of cultural artifacts, and museums’ roles in addressing historical injustices. Cultural institutions worldwide are reassessing their collections, narratives and relationships with communities whose histories they preserve and interpret.

Educational outcomes from the partnership may include joint research projects, exhibition exchanges, and collaborative programming reaching audiences in both countries. Such initiatives can enhance public understanding while providing healing opportunities for diaspora communities seeking connections to ancestral histories.

The event demonstrates museums’ evolving role from simple artifact repositories to active agents in addressing historical trauma and promoting intercultural dialogue. By confronting difficult histories together, institutions can model reconciliation processes while educating future generations about slavery’s lasting impacts.

Future collaboration plans include developing shared programming that addresses slavery’s realities while fostering hope and understanding. Both institutions emphasized their commitment to honest historical engagement that acknowledges trauma while building foundations for healing and progress.