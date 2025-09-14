Musah Superior Criticizes NPP as ‘Incompetent Opposition’

Former Deputy Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission Musah Superior has sharply criticized the opposition New Patriotic Party, describing them as an “incompetent opposition” that fails to hold the government accountable despite what he calls clear policy failures.

Superior’s criticism centers on the NPP’s silence regarding the recent implementation of a 5% fee on foreign exchange withdrawals by commercial banks, which he argues demonstrates the party’s inability to effectively scrutinize government policies.

“This is a failing government. But it appears the NPP is unwilling or unprepared or incompetent to keep the feet of the government to the fire,” Superior stated in a social media post addressing the new banking policy.

The controversial 5% fee, which began implementation by commercial banks on Thursday following Bank of Ghana directives, applies specifically to foreign currency accounts funded through electronic transfers or cheque deposits. Accounts credited with physical cash remain exempt from the charge.

Superior described the policy as a “complete rip-off,” noting that a $10,000 withdrawal would incur a $500 fee, equivalent to approximately GH₵6,500. He argues this represents a form of taxation that places additional burden on Ghanaians accessing foreign currency.

The former Forestry Commission official, who has been an outspoken NPP member, argues that while the John Dramani Mahama-led government is failing, the largest opposition party continues to enjoy public goodwill because it remains unfocused and internally divided.

“However, they continue to enjoy the good will of the people of Ghana because the largest opposition political party is not focused on being a competent opposition but are rather at each other’s throats,” Superior observed.

His comments reflect broader concerns within NPP circles about the party’s effectiveness in opposition. Superior has previously criticized various aspects of the party’s organization and strategic approach since losing power in the 2024 elections.

The 5% foreign exchange withdrawal fee has generated considerable public discussion since its implementation began this week. Bank customers have reported receiving notifications about the new charges, with some institutions applying rates as high as 6.5%.

The Bank of Ghana introduced the measure as part of broader foreign exchange management policies, though critics argue it places additional financial burden on citizens and businesses requiring foreign currency for legitimate purposes.

Superior’s criticism highlights tensions within the NPP about the party’s role and effectiveness in opposition. As a former government appointee who has remained active in party politics, his statements carry weight within NPP circles.

The former Deputy CEO has been vocal about various NPP organizational issues since the party’s electoral defeat, including criticism of the party’s election review committee and calls for constitutional reforms to revive the party’s fortunes.

His latest comments suggest growing frustration among some NPP members about the party’s ability to effectively challenge government policies and present alternative solutions to national challenges.

The criticism comes as the NPP continues internal processes to reorganize and prepare for future electoral competition, with various party figures offering different perspectives on the party’s strategic direction and leadership needs.

Superior’s assessment reflects broader debates about opposition effectiveness in Ghana’s democracy, particularly regarding the role of opposition parties in policy oversight and public accountability during their time out of power.