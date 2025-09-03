Municipality Orders September 6 Business Shutdown Over Sanitation Violations

The West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly has mandated that all businesses along Walewale’s main road close September 6 until they meet sanitation standards, as part of an aggressive crackdown on poor hygiene practices in the North East Region municipality.

Municipal Environmental Officer Faustinus Anchaba confirmed the Assembly’s intention to prosecute non-compliant residents through circuit courts while enforcing newly gazetted bylaws targeting littering and open defecation.

“The sanction that will be taken against anybody that may not want to adhere or support this good call has to do with prosecuting the person at the circuit court because nobody will go unpunished,” Anchaba stated in an interview with Asaase News.

The comprehensive enforcement action extends beyond business closures to include penalties for residents who fail to maintain clean surroundings or practice open defecation within municipal boundaries.

Business owners face immediate operational consequences, with the Assembly declaring that non-compliant shops cannot operate until they satisfy sanitation regulations. The September 6 deadline applies specifically to establishments along the main road and other designated areas in Walewale.

The Assembly has conducted stakeholder engagements with assembly members, traditional leaders, and security agencies to ensure residents understand the new enforcement measures before implementation begins.

Anchaba emphasized the educational approach preceding enforcement action, stating the Assembly preferred community engagement over immediate legal proceedings.

“We don’t want to start issuing notices or summons to people, that is why we started this stakeholders engagement so that nobody will say that I didn’t hear or I wasn’t aware,” he explained.

The municipal officer referenced constitutional principles while outlining the Assembly’s enforcement strategy. “The 1992 constitution says ignorance is not an excuse to the law, but we want to do due diligence so that everybody will be educated, and if you refuse then we now sanction you with the laws,” Anchaba added.

The gazetted bylaws represent formal legal instruments that empower the Assembly to impose penalties and pursue court action against sanitation violators, marking a significant escalation in municipal environmental enforcement.

West Mamprusi’s aggressive stance reflects broader challenges facing Ghana’s municipal assemblies in maintaining public health standards and environmental quality in rapidly growing urban centers.

The September 6 business closure deadline creates immediate economic pressure on shop owners while demonstrating the Assembly’s commitment to enforcing sanitation compliance across the municipality.

Traditional leaders and security agencies have been enlisted as partners in the enforcement effort, suggesting a coordinated approach to addressing longstanding sanitation challenges in the area.

The collaboration between municipal authorities, traditional leadership, and law enforcement indicates recognition that effective sanitation improvement requires community-wide participation and multiple enforcement mechanisms.

Municipal assemblies across Ghana have struggled with sanitation enforcement, making West Mamprusi’s comprehensive approach potentially significant for other regions facing similar environmental health challenges.

The success of the enforcement campaign may depend on public cooperation and the Assembly’s consistency in applying penalties across all demographic and economic groups within the municipality.

Business owners now face a critical decision between immediate compliance costs and potential prosecution, shop closures, and ongoing legal challenges if they fail to meet sanitation requirements.