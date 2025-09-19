Mumbai Jewellery Trade Show Generates Record Sales Volume

The India Gem & Jewellery Show concluded at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre with reported sales reaching 25-30 tonnes of precious metals, marking significant domestic market activity ahead of India’s festival season.

The four-day exhibition brought together more than 350 exhibitors across 750 booths, hosting 2,000+ buyers and welcoming over 10,000 visitors, according to organizers from the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC). Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the eighth edition of the business-to-business trade platform.

The event’s positioning during September strategically targets India’s upcoming Diwali celebrations, when jewellery purchases traditionally peak across the country. Domestic demand typically surges during festival periods, driving wholesale activity at major trade exhibitions.

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur brought star power to the 14th National Jewellery Awards at Mumbai’s prestigious Jio World Convention Centre, adding entertainment value to the industry gathering. The World Gold Council (WGC) presented awards recognizing craftsmanship and design innovation across various categories.

GJC Chairman Rajesh Rokde claimed the sales volume represented a “new benchmark of success” for the organization’s flagship domestic event. The council positions itself as representing India’s internal jewellery market, distinct from export-focused trade bodies.

Industry seminars addressed emerging technologies including artificial intelligence applications in jewellery retail, family business transformation strategies, and laboratory-grown diamond market developments. These sessions reflected sector concerns about technological disruption and changing consumer preferences.

The exhibition included initiatives beyond commercial transactions, featuring a blood donation drive conducted during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations. Such corporate social responsibility activities increasingly accompany major trade events in India.

Maharashtra’s jewellery sector benefits from the state’s position as both a manufacturing hub and consumer market. The industry employs significant numbers across traditional craftsmanship and modern manufacturing processes.

GJC Vice Chairman Avinash Gupta emphasized government collaboration in driving sector growth, skill development, and innovation initiatives. Trade organizations frequently seek policy support for industry development programs.

The themed exhibition “Tyohar Bharat Ke, Show Humara Apna” emphasized domestic market focus rather than export orientation, distinguishing it from India’s major international jewellery trade shows organized by other industry bodies.

Exhibitor satisfaction reportedly centered on visitor quality and business opportunity scale, according to organizer statements. Trade show success typically depends on connecting manufacturers with qualified buyers rather than general consumer attendance.

Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre has become a preferred venue for major industry exhibitions, offering modern facilities and accessibility for domestic and international participants.

The event’s timing precedes India’s traditional festival shopping season, when families purchase gold and jewellery for religious ceremonies and gift-giving. This seasonal demand pattern drives much of India’s domestic precious metals trade.

GJC announced plans for a “Lucky Lakshmi Festival” as a follow-up initiative, suggesting continued efforts to stimulate domestic market activity through promotional events.

The claimed sales figures, while substantial, await independent verification from industry analysts and market research organizations that typically track precious metals trading volumes.

India’s domestic jewellery market operates alongside significant export industries, with different trade organizations representing various sector segments and regional interests.