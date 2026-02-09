Multilateral Debt Surges 57 Percent as Ghana Pivots from Commercial Borrowing

Ghana’s multilateral debt obligations increased 57 percent from $7.76 billion in the third quarter of 2022 to $12.18 billion by September 2025, marking a fundamental shift in the composition of the country’s external borrowing away from high cost commercial sources toward concessional and semi concessional financing.

Data published on Sunday, February 9, 2026, in the Bank of Ghana Statistical Bulletin showed that although Ghana’s total external debt rose to approximately $29.53 billion in September 2025 from $28.41 billion in the same period of 2022, the structure of the debt underwent radical transformation following the government’s debt restructuring program and deliberate policy shift toward more sustainable financing sources.

Bilateral debt recorded an even sharper increase over the period, rising from $1.19 billion to $5.74 billion, representing growth of more than 380 percent. The expansion followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Ghana’s Official Creditor Committee in early 2025, which helped unlock additional bilateral financing under improved terms.

According to the bulletin, the government’s approach is anchored in reducing interest rate exposure and refinancing risks within the public debt portfolio. This is reflected in the significant increase in multilateral debt, the report stated, noting the shift toward institutions such as the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF), African Development Bank (AfDB), and other development finance institutions.

At the same time, Ghana’s exposure to international capital markets and other commercial creditors declined significantly, signaling a retreat from more expensive and volatile borrowing sources. Debt owed to commercial creditors fell from $3.90 billion in 2022 to $2.71 billion in 2025, while liabilities related to Eurobonds and other capital market instruments dropped from $13.10 billion to $8.90 billion.

The reduction in capital market debt reflects the completion of Ghana’s $13.1 billion Eurobond restructuring in late 2024, which significantly reshaped the country’s external debt obligations. The Eurobond exchange, finalized in October 2024, delivered significant debt relief through maturity extensions and net present value reductions across Ghana’s international bond portfolio.

The Bank of Ghana data suggests that Ghana’s evolving debt profile is increasingly aligned with concessional and semi concessional financing, a move analysts say could provide fiscal breathing space as the country works to stabilize its economy and restore investor confidence.

Ghana achieved critical milestones throughout 2025, completing Eurobond restructuring with creditor participation exceeding 95 percent and securing bilateral agreements with multiple members of the Official Creditor Committee under the Group of Twenty Common Framework.

The restructuring program aimed to reduce debt servicing costs, improve the debt to gross domestic product ratio, and create fiscal space for development spending. The debt to GDP ratio improved dramatically from 88 percent at the height of the crisis to 53 percent by August 2025, demonstrating sustained fiscal consolidation efforts.

The IMF Executive Board completed the fifth review of Ghana’s Extended Credit Facility arrangement in mid December 2025, approving immediate disbursement of approximately $385 million and bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to about $2.8 billion since program approval in May 2023.

The $3 billion, 39 month IMF program provided essential financial and technical support focused on restoring macroeconomic stability through demand management reforms. Ghana achieved a primary fiscal surplus of 1.5 percent of GDP by year end 2025, on track with program objectives despite earlier policy slippages during the 2024 election period.

The shift toward multilateral and bilateral financing comes with both advantages and constraints. Multilateral institutions typically offer longer repayment periods, grace periods, and lower interest rates compared to commercial creditors and international bond markets. However, such financing often comes with policy conditionalities requiring fiscal discipline, structural reforms, and governance improvements.

Multilateral creditors remained pivotal in 2024, providing nearly half of long term net financing to low and middle income countries. The World Bank’s net flows reached a record high of about $36 billion, underscoring the institution’s role as the largest provider of net new financing to developing economies.

The government has indicated that it intends to gradually return to international capital markets in 2026, supported by improved macroeconomic indicators and successful debt restructuring outcomes. Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings upgraded Ghana’s foreign currency sovereign credit rating from Selective Default to CCC plus in mid 2025, reflecting improved fiscal and external positions.

However, sovereign bond spreads remain elevated compared to pre crisis levels, indicating that investor confidence is still recovering. Market access, when it returns, is expected to be more measured and strategic compared to the period before 2022 when Ghana relied heavily on international bond issuances to finance budget deficits.

The restructuring of Ghana’s external debt portfolio forms part of a broader effort to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability following a debt crisis that emerged in 2022. The country announced a suspension of external debt service payments in December 2022 and subsequently defaulted on both domestic and external obligations.

The completion of the Eurobond restructuring and the signing of bilateral agreements with Official Creditor Committee members represent significant milestones in Ghana’s effort to restore debt sustainability and regain market access on more favorable terms.