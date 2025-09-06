MultiChoice Denies Agreeing to DSTv Price Cuts in Ghana

Company contradicts minister’s announcement, commits to Working Committee participation

MultiChoice Group has firmly denied agreeing to reduce DSTv subscription prices in Ghana, directly contradicting earlier statements by Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George about a negotiated price reduction.

In a media statement released on September 5, 2025, the South African broadcasting giant clarified its position amid escalating tensions with Ghanaian authorities over pay-television pricing concerns affecting millions of subscribers.

MultiChoice Group categorically stated it has not agreed to price reductions for DSTv services in Ghana, contrary to announcements made by the Minister, creating a significant contradiction that has intensified the ongoing dispute between the company and government regulators.

The company’s statement emphasized its continued willingness to engage constructively with Minister George while seeking solutions that benefit all parties without compromising service viability. MultiChoice committed to full participation in the established Working Committee designed to address pricing concerns through structured dialogue.

“We continue to engage with the Minister in a bid to find an amicable solution that is beneficial for all parties involved but does not jeopardise the viability of the DStv service,” the company stated, emphasizing its preference for collaborative problem-solving over confrontational approaches.

The company confirmed its commitment to participate fully in the Working Committee while explicitly clarifying that MultiChoice Group has not agreed to any price reduction, drawing a clear distinction between engagement and agreement on specific outcomes.

The clarification comes after Minister George had announced that through a series of engagements, MultiChoice had agreed to price reductions and was given a 14-day ultimatum to implement reduced pricing structures. The company’s denial suggests fundamental miscommunication or disagreement about the nature of previous discussions.

MultiChoice had requested 30 days to complete consultations on pricing matters, but the Minister rejected this timeline, emphasizing that Ghanaian consumers could not continue bearing what many consider unfair charges, highlighting the urgency from the government’s perspective.

The dispute reflects broader tensions over pay-television affordability in Ghana, where rising living costs have prompted regulatory intervention in subscription pricing across multiple service sectors. Consumer advocacy groups have consistently called for pricing reviews that better reflect local economic conditions.

MultiChoice’s position emphasizes the need to balance consumer affordability concerns with operational sustainability requirements. The company operates across multiple African markets and must maintain service quality standards while managing complex cost structures that include content licensing, technology infrastructure, and regulatory compliance.

The Working Committee represents the formal mechanism for addressing these competing interests through structured negotiation involving government representatives, regulatory authorities, and MultiChoice officials. The committee’s effectiveness will largely determine whether consensus can be reached without resorting to regulatory enforcement measures.

The pricing dispute highlights growing tensions over pay-TV costs in Ghana, where rising living expenses have fueled calls for regulators to intervene in subscription pricing, reflecting broader economic pressures affecting household budgets across the country.

Minister George’s response to MultiChoice’s clarification will be closely watched, particularly given his previous statements about potential regulatory enforcement if the company failed to comply with pricing directives. The minister had indicated willingness to proceed with shutdown measures if negotiations failed to produce acceptable outcomes.

The contradiction between the minister’s announcement and MultiChoice’s denial raises questions about the nature and outcome of previous discussions between the parties. Successful resolution will require clear communication about expectations, timelines, and acceptable compromises from both sides.

Industry observers note that the standoff reflects broader challenges in regulating international service providers operating in local markets, where global business models must adapt to local economic conditions and regulatory frameworks.

The outcome of this dispute may establish important precedents for how Ghana addresses affordability concerns in telecommunications and broadcasting sectors, particularly regarding international companies’ pricing autonomy versus local consumer protection mandates.

As the Working Committee prepares to address these issues, stakeholders across Ghana’s media landscape await resolution that balances consumer protection with service sustainability, ensuring continued access to international broadcasting content while addressing affordability concerns.