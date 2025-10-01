MultiChoice Apologizes After DStv Package Confusion Sparks Public Backlash

MultiChoice Ghana has issued an apology after creating widespread confusion about new DStv subscription packages that took effect today, with the company now clarifying it fully supports the government-negotiated value enhancement deal.

The confusion erupted when MultiChoice published a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document on its website today, describing the enhanced packages as a three-month “promotion” ending December 31, 2025. This directly contradicted what Communications Minister Sam George had announced just two days earlier.

George revealed on Monday, September 29, that Ghanaian DStv subscribers would enjoy between 33% and 50% more value on their subscriptions starting October 1, following negotiations between his ministry and MultiChoice Africa. He framed it as a sustainable arrangement subject to quarterly review, not a temporary promotion.

When MultiChoice’s FAQ surfaced today suggesting otherwise, social media erupted. Ghanaians who’d initially celebrated the minister’s announcement felt deceived, with many accusing George of misleading the public about what turned out to be just another limited-time offer.

Hours later, MultiChoice Ghana released a clarification statement attempting to contain the damage. The company apologized for “any inconvenience the FAQs may have caused” and confirmed it “fully supports” the joint media statement announced by the government.

“There is no restriction on a subscriber’s choice of a bouquet,” the company stated categorically. “This offer is available to both existing, returning and new customers from 1st October 2025.”

The episode highlights the delicate dance between government pressure and corporate autonomy in Ghana’s telecommunications sector. MultiChoice has faced mounting regulatory pressure since the government issued an ultimatum in early August demanding a 30% price reduction or potential license suspension.

The enhanced packages that launched today represent a compromise. Under the arrangement, subscribers paying for lower-tier bouquets automatically get upgraded to higher packages at no extra cost. For instance, someone paying GH₵59 for the Padi bouquet now receives the Access bouquet typically priced at GH₵99—gaining 35 additional channels.

Similarly, those paying GH₵865 for Compact Plus get bumped up to Premium with 18 more channels. Additionally, MultiChoice agreed to sell its Zapper decoder and dish kit for GH₵555, representing a substantial subsidy for new customers.

George had emphasized during his announcement that the deal offers genuine flexibility. Unlike previous promotions, subscribers can actually pay less than before while maintaining the value they previously enjoyed. That flexibility became a key selling point that differentiated this arrangement from typical promotional campaigns.

But MultiChoice’s FAQ document undermined that messaging by categorizing the enhanced packages as a time-bound promotion under its “We Got You” campaign. The FAQ explicitly stated the campaign would run for only three months, from October 1 to December 2025, subject to quarterly review.

The company’s subsequent clarification appears designed to align its public messaging with what the government announced. However, questions remain about whether the enhanced value will genuinely persist beyond December or simply revert to previous pricing structures.

Industry observers note that the quarterly review mechanism mentioned by both the minister and MultiChoice provides an exit strategy if the enhanced packages prove financially unsustainable. The first review is scheduled for December 31, 2025—exactly when the company’s FAQ originally said the “promotion” would end.

For now, though, Ghanaian subscribers can access the enhanced packages starting today. Those with existing subscriptions should see automatic upgrades when they renew, while new customers can take advantage of the subsidized decoder pricing.

The confusion also revealed the broader tensions underlying this arrangement. George first proposed a 30% reduction in DStv subscription fees back in July 2025, responding to public concerns over high costs as the cedi appreciated against major currencies. MultiChoice resisted outright price cuts, leading to months of negotiations that ultimately produced the value enhancement compromise.

What emerges is a picture of government successfully pressuring a multinational corporation to improve consumer value, while that corporation seeks to frame the changes as its own marketing initiative rather than regulatory compliance. The FAQ mishap exposed those competing narratives before MultiChoice could fully align its messaging with the government’s version.

For subscribers, the bottom line remains unchanged: they’re getting more channels for the same price starting today. Whether that arrangement lasts beyond December 31, or transforms into something different after the first quarterly review, remains to be seen.

MultiChoice’s apology and clarification may have resolved the immediate confusion, but it’s also highlighted how carefully both government and company must navigate public communications around consumer pricing in Ghana’s increasingly scrutinized telecommunications market.

The company concluded its statement with a simple apology: “We apologise for any inconvenience the FAQs may have caused.” Whether that’s enough to restore confidence among subscribers who briefly thought they’d been sold false promises will become clear in coming weeks.